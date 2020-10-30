Tattooed Chef to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

PARAMOUNT, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, announced today it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Monday, November 9, 2020 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 855-327-6837 from the U.S. and 631-891-4304 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Monday, November 23, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10011746.