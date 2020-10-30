 

Arcutis Biotherapeutics to Present New Data from ARQ-151 (Topical Roflumilast Cream) Clinical Program at Three Global Dermatology Conferences

  • Data highlight potential of roflumilast cream as a “Best in Class” topical PDE4 inhibitor for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis
  • Two oral presentations and one poster at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Virtual Congress
  • Data to also be featured in poster sessions at the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants Digital 2020 and 2020 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conferences

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced it will present new data from the previously announced Phase 2 studies of ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream) in chronic plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress (EADV Virtual), the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SPDA) Digital 2020 conference, and the virtual 2020 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference.

“Results from our ongoing clinical development program highlight the clinical benefit of roflumilast cream across multiple outcome measures associated with the treatment of atopic dermatitis and plaque psoriasis,” said Patrick Burnett, M.D., Ph.D., FAAD, Arcutis’ Chief Medical Officer. “We are pleased to share these significant new data with the medical community at each of this week’s major conferences.”

At the EADV Virtual Congress, October 29-31, 2020, Arcutis will present positive results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study on the short-term safety and efficacy of roflumilast cream in patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. In addition, the company will highlight data from a Phase 2b study on the impact of roflumilast cream on itch, a highly prevalent and frequently bothersome symptom of chronic plaque psoriasis, and symptom burden. Details of Arcutis’ EADV Virtual Congress presentations include:

  • Oral Presentation (FC03.05): Roflumilast Cream (ARQ-151) Improved Itch Severity and Itch-related Sleep Loss in Adults With Chronic Plaque Psoriasis in a Phase 2b Study
    Date: October 29, 2020
  • Poster Presentation (P1450): Roflumilast Cream (ARQ-151) 0.15% and 0.3% Improved Symptom Burden in Adults With Chronic Plaque Psoriasis in a Phase 2b Study
    Date: October 29, 2020
  • Oral Presentation (FC08.07): The Safety and Efficacy of Roflumilast Cream 0.15% and 0.05% in Atopic Dermatitis: Phase 2 Proof-of-Concept Study
