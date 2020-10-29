 

GT Gold provides operational update on Tatogga project in British Columbia, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 23:30  |  36   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. ("GT Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GTT; OTCQX: GTGDF) provides an update on operational activities at its Tatogga property located in the Golden Triangle region of northern British Columbia.

"It is an exciting time at Tatogga, as we advance a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) at Saddle North, progress toward geological modelling at Saddle South and continue to explore new targets on our highly prospective property,” said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate delivering shareholder value as we achieve our milestones heading into 2021.”

2020 Quash Pass exploration update

As of October 20, 2020, the Company has completed its exploration drilling program at the Quash Pass target area, located approximately seven kilometres south of the known Saddle area mineralization. The contracted crew and drill rig were demobilized from site on October 25.

In total, GT Gold has drilled nine diamond boreholes comprising 4,841 metres since the season began in early August. Drilling was completed at selected greenfield targets in the Quash Pass area, where two large-scale anomalous soil geochemical trends, spanning a strike length of at least six kilometres each have been identified and remain open. Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveys across the target area have returned coincident chargeability anomalies, and structural interpretations revealed district scale west-northwest trending faults.

The Company is currently awaiting laboratory assay results for the majority of the drilled core and will be disclosing the results following their receipt, compilation, and interpretation.

Saddle North Preliminary Economic Assessment progress

GT Gold has selected Ausenco Canada Engineering Inc. (“Ausenco”) as the lead consultant for the Saddle North PEA. Ausenco has extensive recent experience and knowledge with mining projects in the Northwest/Skeena region of British Columbia. The PEA work is well underway toward a targeted release in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company will be incorporating all additional metallurgical testwork results, which are now received in full from ALS Metallurgy, and which continue to favourably support the potential for a simple, conventional flowsheet for the processing facility and for a saleable concentrate with low levels of deleterious elements.

Five samples were taken from within the potential open pit limits (three from the broader envelope of mineralization as well as two from high-grade mineralization) and four samples were selected from areas with underground mining potential, within the deeper high-grade core of mineralization. The metal recoveries varied between 85% to 92% for the copper and 57% to 69% for the gold.

Seite 1 von 3
GT Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
GT Gold Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
90
GT Gold -----