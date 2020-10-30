× Artikel versenden

Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange rates (CER) in the first nine months of 2020

30 October 2020 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020 Sales increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at CER to DKK 94.8 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 9% in Danish kroner (12% at CER), and …





