 

Yamana Gold Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend; Dividend Reflects New 50% Increase to Annual Dividend

29.10.2020, 21:30  |  41   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a  fourth quarter dividend of $0.02625 per share (annual $0.105 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on January 14, 2021. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.

The dividend reflects the previously announced 50% increase to the Company’s annual dividend. At the new rate of $0.105 per share, the annual dividend will be 425% higher than just 18 months ago.

On a per gold equivalent ounce basis (“GEO”)(1), the dividend rate is $100 per GEO, which is now the new dividend floor. Consistent with its dividend policy and sustainability objectives, the Company has sufficient cash reserves on hand to support payment of the dividend at the increased level for three years. The cash reserve fund provides Yamana with the flexibility to pay the dividend at the new floor for an extended period even in a bottom of cycle gold price environment.

While the Company will continue to reflect its dividend both on a per share basis and on a per ounce basis, it will no longer be providing a range for its dividends on a per GEO basis. Any increases above the new dividend floor will be based entirely on cash flows and cash generation capacity of the Company. As cash flows and cash balances increase, the Company’s dividend will rise correspondingly as a percentage of cash flows and commensurate with increasing cash balances from cash flows and sources that supplement cash flows.

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

