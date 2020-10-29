 

Farmer Bros. Co. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 21:30  |  10   |   |   

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provide an update on its first quarter events after the market closes on Thursday, November 5, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Deverl Maserang, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Drake, will host an audio-only investor conference call webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results. The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

The details for the webcast are:             

When: Thursday, November 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)
Where: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d9r456oc
Dial in: Toll Free: 1-(844) 423-9890 or international: 1-(716) 247-5805  
  Passcode/ID: 5042339

The audio-only webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website, and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Bros. Co.
Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist and Boyds.

Contacts

Investor:
Ellipsis
Jeff Majtyka & Kyle King
(646) 776-0886


Farmer Brothers Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...