 

Moody’s Upgrades Barrick to Baa1 with Stable Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 21:33  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Barrick and all rated subsidiaries to Baa1 from Baa2, with a Stable outlook.

In a news release announcing the upgrade, Moody’s noted that Barrick’s liquidity is excellent, which provides significant flexibility to maneuver through gold price volatility.

Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said “this upgrade reflects the significant progress that Barrick has made in strengthening our balance sheet since the merger with Randgold. The improvements that we’ve made to our operations combined with increased gold prices have led to the generation of strong operating and free cash flows, enhanced liquidity, and a reduction in net debt, and we expect to continue to build on these achievements going forward.”

Enquiries:

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com


Barrick Gold Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Yamana Gold: Aktie vor den Zahlen
29.10.20
Kinross Gold: Das ist gar nicht gut!
29.10.20
Fonds für Goldminenaktien : Goldfondsmanager Böger: „Klassische Value-Investoren wie Warren Buffett fangen an, Goldaktien zu kaufen“
27.10.20
Heute für die Zukunft sorgen: Absoluter Krisen-Gewinner! Mit dieser Aktie trotzen Sie dem kommenden Corona-Crash! STORNG BUY!
26.10.20
Kinross Gold: Das darf jetzt nicht passieren!
26.10.20
Strong Partnerships in Mali Support Robust Production Performance
26.10.20
GOLD: Wann platzt endlich der Knoten?
26.10.20
BARRICK GOLD: Wichtige Unterstützung im Fokus.
26.10.20
Philadelphia Gold/Silver Index: (An)Gespannte Erwartung
26.10.20
goldinvest.de: Barrick Gold: Die Suche nach der nächsten Kibali-Mine hat begonnen!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
6.285
Barrick Gold -- Bullen-Thread
26.08.20
20.829
Barrick Gold -- KURSEXPLOSION ERWARTET !!!
10.08.20
5.512
Barrick Gold (bitte hier nur charttechnische Betrachtungen)
07.11.19
5
Barrick Gold: Aus diesem Grund bin ich und mein Kollege sicher, dass es nach unten gehen wird (Noch