Moody’s Upgrades Barrick to Baa1 with Stable Outlook

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has upgraded the senior unsecured ratings of Barrick and all rated subsidiaries to Baa1 from Baa2, with a Stable outlook.



In a news release announcing the upgrade, Moody’s noted that Barrick’s liquidity is excellent, which provides significant flexibility to maneuver through gold price volatility.