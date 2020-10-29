IKONICS Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

DULUTH, Minn., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IKONICS Corporation (the “Company” or “IKONICS”) (Nasdaq:IKNX), a Duluth-based imaging technology company, announced third quarter 2020 earnings. IKONICS recorded third quarter 2020 revenue of $3,135,000 compared to $4,530,000 in 2019, a decline of 31%. IKONICS posted a third quarter 2020 loss of $274,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $163,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ending September 30, 2020, the Company realized a net loss of $0.96 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $0.37 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.

Glenn Sandgren, IKONICS President and CEO, commenting on the third quarter noted, “We believe the Company has turned a corner and is exiting this very challenging environment. Sales continue to improve month over month, and we are seeing strong order patterns in our core legacy businesses so far in the fourth quarter. The sustainability actions taken earlier this year have had a favorable impact on our ability to achieve cash-flow break-even on lower than normal revenue levels as demonstrated in year over year third quarter performance.”