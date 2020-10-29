SuRo Capital Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Management will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call access number for U.S. participants is 646-828-8143, and the conference call access number for participants outside the U.S. is 800-263-0877. The conference ID number for both access numbers is 1424765. Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call from the "Investor Relations" section of SuRo Capital’s website at www.surocap.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 12 months following the live presentation.