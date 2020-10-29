SEACOR Holdings Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.

Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the quarter's results as follows:

"All of our businesses have continued to operate during these challenging times. We recently, and very carefully, reopened several of our office locations. Fulfilling our commitment to, and success in providing our customers uninterrupted, quality service, is only possible due to the dedication and hard work - and flexibility - of our more than 2,000 employees. It is their safety and well-being which remains our top priority.

Several of our businesses started to recover in July from the severe falloff of activity in the second quarter. Harbor towing enjoyed better results early in the third quarter but major storm activity in August and September caused short term reductions in activity. Activity in October, thus far, has been trending positive again.

Demand for freight services into the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos started to pick up in July. SEACOR Island Lines is positioned to perform even better in the fourth quarter as the Bahamian government is expected to reopen its borders on November 1st in time for the seasonal spike in tourist activity.

Additional good news is China increased imports of U.S. agricultural products late in the third quarter pushing barge rates higher. I hope the better margins will be sustained as exports to China and other destinations pick up with the seasonal harvest.

By way of an update, there are several post quarter events to report. SEA-Vista was able to secure a new multiyear time charter for a chemical-suited tanker, adding approximately $45 million of revenue backlog to the almost $200 million we had as of September 30.

Our inland business, SCF, was also successful in finalizing terms to acquire a strategic center gulf fleeting location. This adds approximately 220 fleeting spaces strategically positioned near grain export elevators allowing us to expedite cycle times of our equipment while improving service to our customers. The acquisition is expected to close in early November. Additionally, SCF, supported by three Port Authorities in the St. Louis region, was awarded a $21 million grant for rail expansion, efficiency upgrades, and safety projects at several of our SCF Lewis & Clark terminal locations.

I am pleased that we have been able to make forward progress but mindful that the pandemic is not yet over."

The "Operating Discussion" below is a comparison of results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Operating Discussion

Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $8.4 million and $18.5 million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with $17.0 million and $26.5 million, respectively.

SEA-Vista's operating results were $4.2 million higher. The improvement was due to lower dry-docking expenses and related out-of-service time, partially offset by lower operating results for one vessel due to the change in contract status from a multiyear time charter to a long-term multiyear bareboat charter.

Operating results for SEACOR Island Lines and Seabulk Towing continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the quarter, demand for freight into the Bahamas and the Turks & Caicos rebounded from the lows in the preceding quarter, although activity remained below pre-pandemic levels. Ship calls into harbor towing's port network were also beginning to recover but were negatively impacted by port closures along the U.S. Gulf Coast as a consequence of hurricane and major storm activity.

Waterman Logistics' operating results were impacted by softer revenues from government cargo voyages and the timing, and non-recurring nature, of certain expenses.

Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA were $0.8 million and $6.8 million, respectively, in the current year quarter compared with $0.6 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

Barge pool operating results continued to be impacted by idle equipment, as the supply and demand balance was exacerbated by the delayed start to the harvest in the lower Mississippi River region. Fleeting operations suffered from lock maintenance and closures on the Illinois River and less activity in the St. Louis region. Results from the terminal operation improved due to increased activity levels; the prior year quarter was negatively impacted by the lingering effects of flooding in and around the St. Louis harbor.

Witt O’Brien’s - Operating income and OIBDA were $2.5 million and $2.8 million in the current year quarter compared with $2.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The improvement was primarily due to reduced administrative and general expenses reflecting a cost reduction plan implemented earlier in the year.

Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of September 30, 2020 were $55.3 million and included four U.S.-flag harbor tugs, the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, six inland river dry-cargo barges, one inland river towboat, other equipment, and vessel and terminal improvements.

Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company redeemed its outstanding 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $34.5 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $106.7 million. As of September 30, 2020, total outstanding debt was $248.9 million, and the Company had $225.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facilities.

Equity - As of September 30, 2020, the total shares outstanding were 20,372,510.

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues $ 175,414 $ 200,658 $ 540,295 $ 607,205 Costs and Expenses: Operating 128,546 147,386 400,752 437,368 Administrative and general 24,560 24,923 76,785 78,383 Depreciation and amortization 17,306 16,975 52,620 51,120 170,412 189,284 530,157 566,871 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 618 1,145 9,200 2,259 Operating Income 5,620 12,519 19,338 42,593 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,425 2,198 4,544 5,983 Interest expense (3,938 ) (4,816 ) (12,587 ) (14,832 ) Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net (254 ) (777 ) 1,348 (2,073 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 951 144 (567 ) 16,496 Foreign currency losses, net (203 ) (1,877 ) (3,042 ) (1,663 ) Other, net 2,242 505 2,992 (114 ) 223 (4,623 ) (7,312 ) 3,797 Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 5,843 7,896 12,026 46,390 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,552 1,417 (9,384 ) 7,012 Income Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,291 6,479 21,410 39,378 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,102 ) (618 ) (8,877 ) (3,448 ) Net Income 3,189 5,861 12,533 35,930 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (1 ) (544 ) (8 ) 7,239 Net Income Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 3,190 $ 6,405 $ 12,541 $ 28,691 Basic Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.16 $ 0.33 $ 0.63 $ 1.54 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.63 $ 1.48 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,995,413 19,322,423 19,975,635 18,618,613 Diluted 20,017,551 20,738,919 19,993,982 19,984,302 OIBDA(1) $ 22,926 $ 29,494 $ 71,958 $ 93,713 OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 22,926 $ 28,813 $ 71,958 $ 77,714 ______________________

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Operating Revenues $ 175,414 $ 172,585 $ 192,296 $ 192,761 $ 200,658 Costs and Expenses: Operating 128,546 126,178 146,028 146,265 147,386 Administrative and general 24,560 23,204 29,021 27,134 24,923 Depreciation and amortization 17,306 17,585 17,729 17,451 16,975 170,412 166,967 192,778 190,850 189,284 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 618 8,198 384 651 1,145 Operating Income (Loss) 5,620 13,816 (98 ) 2,562 12,519 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 1,425 1,518 1,601 1,488 2,198 Interest expense (3,938 ) (4,179 ) (4,470 ) (4,401 ) (4,816 ) Debt extinguishment gains (losses), net (254 ) 1,921 (319 ) (171 ) (777 ) Marketable security gains (losses), net 951 (1,414 ) (104 ) 1,898 144 Foreign currency gains (losses), net (203 ) 1,743 (4,582 ) 1,351 (1,877 ) Other, net 2,242 658 92 (20 ) 505 223 247 (7,782 ) 145 (4,623 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 5,843 14,063 (7,880 ) 2,707 7,896 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,552 3,206 (14,142 ) 2,817 1,417 Income (Loss) Before Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies 4,291 10,857 6,262 (110 ) 6,479 Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,102 ) (2,982 ) (4,793 ) (1,802 ) (618 ) Net Income (Loss) 3,189 7,875 1,469 (1,912 ) 5,861 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries (1 ) (9 ) 2 5 (544 ) Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 3,190 $ 7,884 $ 1,467 $ (1,917 ) $ 6,405 Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.16 $ 0.39 $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc. $ 0.16 $ 0.39 $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.32 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 19,995 19,981 19,950 19,933 19,322 Diluted 20,018 21,099 19,994 19,933 20,739 Common Shares Outstanding at Period End 20,373 20,340 20,333 20,176 20,179 OIBDA(1) $ 22,926 $ 31,401 $ 17,631 $ 20,013 $ 29,494 OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1) $ 22,926 $ 31,401 $ 17,631 $ 20,013 $ 28,813 ______________________

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 88,771 $ 86,111 $ 106,115 $ 101,674 $ 102,661 Costs and Expenses: Operating 59,985 57,827 77,604 72,759 66,888 Administrative and general 10,436 8,780 10,744 11,190 9,404 Depreciation and amortization 10,124 10,270 10,282 10,228 10,191 80,545 76,877 98,630 94,177 86,483 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 191 113 9 121 804 Operating Income 8,417 9,347 7,494 7,618 16,982 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net 213 83 (78 ) 52 (104 ) Other, net 5 (18 ) 22 6 505 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 505 (1,426 ) (1,357 ) (1,238 ) (242 ) Segment Profit(1) $ 9,140 $ 7,986 $ 6,081 $ 6,438 $ 17,141 OIBDA(2) $ 18,541 $ 19,617 $ 17,776 $ 17,846 $ 27,173 OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders $ 18,541 $ 19,617 $ 17,776 $ 17,846 $ 26,492 Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical

carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses) $ 420 $ 908 $ 7,816 $ 8,752 $ 4,310 Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s 9 13 38 76 42 Dry-docking expenditures for all other vessels $ 1,155 $ 292 $ 1,704 $ 289 $ 1,783 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Operating Revenues $ 64,069 $ 63,513 $ 61,311 $ 68,257 $ 72,020 Costs and Expenses: Operating 54,338 53,915 50,919 57,912 62,775 Administrative and general 3,321 3,292 3,488 3,324 3,327 Depreciation and amortization 6,036 6,016 6,212 6,144 5,694 63,695 63,223 60,619 67,380 71,796 Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net 427 8,085 315 522 330 Operating Income 801 8,375 1,007 1,399 554 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (439 ) 1,653 (4,478 ) 1,249 (1,729 ) Other, net 1,939 (3 ) — — — Equity in Losses of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (1,141 ) (701 ) (3,376 ) (2,346 ) (1,084 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ 1,160 $ 9,324 $ (6,847 ) $ 302 $ (2,259 ) OIBDA(2) $ 6,837 $ 14,391 $ 7,219 $ 7,543 $ 6,248 ______________________

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Witt O’Brien’s Operating Revenues $ 20,518 $ 21,173 $ 22,506 $ 20,742 $ 24,345 Costs and Expenses: Operating 12,793 13,104 15,691 14,266 16,323 Administrative and general 4,913 4,961 7,679 7,008 5,718 Depreciation and amortization 359 356 259 210 210 18,065 18,421 23,629 21,484 22,251 Gains on Asset Dispositions — — — 8 10 Operating Income (Loss) 2,453 2,752 (1,123 ) (734 ) 2,104 Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net (18 ) (9 ) 12 (1 ) — Other, net — — 70 (457 ) (1 ) Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax 130 256 (8 ) 333 764 Segment Profit (Loss) $ 2,565 $ 2,999 $ (1,049 ) $ (859 ) $ 2,867 OIBDA(2) $ 2,812 $ 3,108 $ (864 ) $ (524 ) $ 2,314 Other Operating Revenues $ 2,069 $ 1,798 $ 2,399 $ 2,099 $ 1,635 Costs and Expenses: Operating 1,442 1,342 1,847 1,335 1,404 Administrative and general 706 877 1,124 967 846 Depreciation and amortization 459 615 619 499 501 2,607 2,834 3,590 2,801 2,751 Gains on Asset Dispositions — — 60 — 34 Operating Loss (538 ) (1,036 ) (1,131 ) (702 ) (1,082 ) Other Income (Expense): Other, net 1 — — 431 — Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax (596 ) (1,111 ) (52 ) 1,449 (56 ) Segment Profit (Loss)(1) $ (1,133 ) $ (2,147 ) $ (1,183 ) $ 1,178 $ (1,138 ) Corporate and Eliminations Operating Revenues $ (13 ) $ (10 ) $ (35 ) $ (11 ) $ (3 ) Costs and Expenses: Operating (12 ) (10 ) (33 ) (7 ) (4 ) Administrative and general 5,184 5,294 5,986 4,645 5,628 Depreciation and amortization 328 328 357 370 379 5,500 5,612 6,310 5,008 6,003 Losses on Asset Dispositions — — — — (33 ) Operating Loss $ (5,513 ) $ (5,622 ) $ (6,345 ) $ (5,019 ) $ (6,039 ) Other Income (Expense): Foreign currency gains (losses), net $ 41 $ 16 $ (38 ) $ 51 $ (44 ) Other, net 297 679 — — 1 ______________________ 1. Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests. 2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.





SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited) Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,015 $ 128,389 $ 76,106 $ 77,222 $ 76,815 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,119 1,119 1,224 1,222 1,221 Marketable securities 7,597 6,418 7,832 7,936 6,038 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 196,076 179,350 192,350 194,022 199,013 Other 67,862 64,098 67,938 38,881 43,449 Inventories 3,871 3,668 4,050 5,255 5,224 Prepaid expenses and other 6,364 6,705 5,387 6,971 6,130 Total current assets 380,904 389,747 354,887 331,509 337,890 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 1,442,442 1,439,245 1,441,509 1,442,382 1,424,907 Accumulated depreciation (663,277 ) (647,400 ) (639,424 ) (624,024 ) (607,727 ) Net property and equipment 779,165 791,845 802,085 818,358 817,180 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 124,855 131,628 136,180 144,539 153,464 Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies 152,744 152,228 151,568 157,108 154,968 Construction Reserve Funds — — — — 3,908 Goodwill 32,616 32,626 32,586 32,701 32,668 Intangible Assets, Net 21,041 21,990 22,952 20,996 21,884 Other Assets 8,404 8,718 8,615 7,761 8,284 $ 1,499,729 $ 1,528,782 $ 1,508,873 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 10,845 $ 44,819 $ 44,495 $ 58,854 $ 76,426 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 37,124 37,441 35,258 36,011 36,422 Current portion of other long-term financial liabilities 1,479 1,466 — — — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 58,640 46,129 43,663 57,595 54,921 Other current liabilities 77,429 77,901 75,225 57,501 67,603 Total current liabilities 185,517 207,756 198,641 209,961 235,372 Long-Term Debt 238,005 239,698 254,272 255,612 241,408 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities 87,579 93,867 100,789 108,295 116,866 Other Long-Term Financial Liabilities 31,701 32,076 — — — Deferred Income Taxes 109,664 113,586 123,054 105,661 103,489 Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities 18,910 19,320 19,103 20,929 20,463 Total liabilities 671,376 706,303 695,859 700,458 717,598 Equity: SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock 410 410 410 408 408 Additional paid-in capital 1,666,218 1,664,617 1,662,938 1,661,002 1,659,428 Retained earnings 529,647 526,457 518,573 517,106 519,023 Shares held in treasury, at cost (1,365,921 ) (1,366,787 ) (1,366,787 ) (1,365,792 ) (1,365,594 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (2,779 ) (2,998 ) (2,909 ) (998 ) (1,400 ) 827,575 821,699 812,225 811,726 811,865 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 778 780 789 788 783 Total equity 828,353 822,479 813,014 812,514 812,648 $ 1,499,729 $ 1,528,782 $ 1,508,873 $ 1,512,972 $ 1,530,246

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.

The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA. The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes. Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP Measures Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $ 3,190 $ 6,405 $ 12,541 $ 28,691 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1) $ 0.16 $ 0.32 $ 0.63 $ 1.48 Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures Operating Income (U.S. GAAP) $ 5,620 $ 12,519 $ 19,338 $ 42,593 (+) Depreciation and amortization 17,306 16,975 52,620 51,120 OIBDA(2) 22,926 29,494 71,958 93,713 (–) Amortization of deferred gains(3) (331 ) (330 ) (992 ) (991 ) (–) OIBDA attributable to noncontrolling interests — (681 ) — (15,999 ) (–) Cash interest paid, net(4) (177 ) (900 ) (2,983 ) (2,675 ) (–) Income tax obligation (5,412 ) (6 ) (13,178 ) (19 ) (+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net 951 144 (567 ) 16,496 Cash Earnings (proxy for cash earned) $ 17,957 $ 27,721 $ 54,238 $ 90,525

Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.65 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, related to marking-to-market the Company's marketable security portfolio. All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner. Included in gains on asset dispositions. Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner's portion of SEA-Vista net interest expense of $0.2 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.

FLEET COUNTS

(unaudited) Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag 9 9 9 9 9 Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag 24 25 25 24 24 Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8 Offshore tug - U.S.-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag 5 5 5 5 5 Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag 1 1 1 1 1 Specialty vessels - Foreign-flag(1) 2 2 2 2 2 Logistics Services: PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag 4 4 4 4 4 Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag 8 8 8 8 8 RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag 7 7 7 7 7 Rail ferries - Foreign-flag 2 2 2 2 2 73 74 74 73 73 Inland Transportation & Logistics Services Bulk Transportation Services: Dry-cargo barges 1,322 1,341 1,372 1,372 1,375 Liquid tank barges 20 20 20 20 20 Specialty barges(4) 5 5 5 5 5 Towboats: 4,000 hp - 6,600 hp 19 19 19 19 18 3,300 hp - 3,900 hp 3 3 3 3 3 Less than 3,300 hp 2 2 2 2 2 Port & Infrastructure Services: Harbor boats: 1,100 hp - 2,000 hp 18 18 18 18 18 Less than 1,100 hp 6 6 6 6 6 Logistics Services: Dry-cargo barges 35 35 35 35 32 Towboats: Less than 3,300 hp 2 2 1 1 — 1,432 1,451 1,481 1,481 1,479

One line handling and one crew transport vessel. Pure Car/Truck Carrier. Roll On/Roll Off. Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.




