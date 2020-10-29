Eidos Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

“The completion of enrollment in our Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical study marks the next milestone in the accelerated development of acoramidis for patients with transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR),” said Neil Kumar, PhD, chief executive officer of Eidos. “Since originally licensing acoramidis from Stanford University in 2016, we have endeavored to advance the molecule as quickly as possible, knowing that every moment matters for the patients and families suffering from this devastating disease. We look forward to our top-line Phase 3 readout in just over a year and are preparing to commercialize acoramidis globally if the trial is successful.”

Company Operations

Eidos completed screening in September for its pivotal Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM clinical trial of acoramidis in patients with ATTR cardiomyopathy. The study enrolled more than 600 subjects with either wild-type or variant TTR across more than 80 sites in 18 countries.

Topline results from Part A of the ATTRibute-CM trial are expected in late 2021 or early 2022 and from Part B in 2023. If Part A is successful, the company intends to file for regulatory approval of acoramidis in 2022.

On October 5, 2020, Eidos entered into an agreement and plan of merger providing for the acquisition by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (“BridgeBio”) of all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos it does not already own.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $147.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared with $191.2 million at December 31, 2019.

Eidos reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $30.2 million, or $0.79 per common share, for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to a net income attributable to common stockholders of $6.9 million, or $0.19 per common share, for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in net loss attributable to common stockholders was driven primarily by research and development expenses related to acoramidis (formerly AG10) clinical trials and pre-clinical studies, and general and administrative expenses for operations. The net income in third quarter 2019 was primarily driven by revenue received under the company’s license agreement with Alexion Pharma International Operations Unlimited Company, a subsidiary of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to develop, manufacture and commercialize acoramidis in Japan.

Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $22.6 million, as compared to $12.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Research and development expenses for the third quarter included costs related to contract manufacturing and the preparation for, and increase in, activity related to our clinical trials of acoramidis.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $7.0 million, as compared to $6.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in general and administrative expense in the third quarter of 2020 was due primarily to an increase in financial advisory consulting services, marketing costs, salaries and employee-related expense primarily due to an increase in headcount to support the growth of our operations, a $0.8 million one-time charge related to the acceleration of vesting of stock options for former directors, and other administrative expenses.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results

Eidos reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $81.8 million or $2.14 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $18.9 million or $0.52 per common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in net loss attributable to common stockholders was driven primarily by research and development expenses related to acoramidis clinical trials and pre-clinical studies, and general and administrative expenses for operations.

Research and development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $58.1 million, as compared to $33.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Research and development expenses for the period included costs related to contract manufacturing, and the preparation for, and the increase in, activity related to our clinical trials.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $22.6 million, as compared to $12.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in general and administrative expense in these periods was due primarily to an increase in financial advisory consulting services, professional service fees, salaries and employee-related expense primarily due to an increase in headcount to support the growth of our operations, and other administrative expenses.

Company Update

On October 5, 2020, Eidos entered into an agreement and plan of merger with BridgeBio, Globe Merger Sub I, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BridgeBio, and Globe Merger Sub II, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BridgeBio, providing for the acquisition by BridgeBio of all of the outstanding common stock of Eidos it does not already own, representing approximately 36.3% of the outstanding shares of Eidos common stock. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will have the right to receive in the transaction, at their election, either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per Eidos share upon the closing of the transaction, subject to proration to ensure that the aggregate amount of cash consideration is no greater than $175 million. Upon closing of the transaction and subject to the terms of the merger agreement, Eidos will become an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BridgeBio, and Eidos’ common stock will cease to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. The transaction is subject to the receipt of stockholder approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions. Closing is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2021 subject to the satisfaction or waiver of such closing conditions.

In connection with the execution of the merger agreement, Eidos also entered into voting agreements with members of BridgeBio’s board of directors and KKR Genetic Disorder L.P., collectively owning approximately 36% of BridgeBio’s outstanding common stock, pursuant to which they agreed, among other things, to vote their shares in favor of the issuance of BridgeBio’s common stock in connection with the transactions contemplated under the merger agreement.

The foregoing descriptions of the merger agreement and the voting agreements do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the merger agreement, a form of the voting agreements entered into by the BridgeBio directors party thereto and the voting agreement entered into by KKR Genetic Disorder L.P., copies of which were filed as Exhibit 2.1, Exhibit 2.2 and Exhibit 2.3, respectively, to Eidos’ Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on October 7, 2020.

About acoramidis

Acoramidis (formerly AG10) is an investigational, orally-administered small molecule designed to potently stabilize tetrameric transthyretin, or TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to TTR amyloidosis, or ATTR. In a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with symptomatic ATTR-CM, acoramidis was generally well tolerated, demonstrated greater than 90% average TTR stabilization at day 28, and increased serum TTR concentrations, a prognostic indicator of survival in a retrospective study of ATTR-CM patients, in a dose-dependent manner. The open label extension of this Phase 2 clinical trial, or the Phase 2 OLE, identified no safety signals of potential clinical concern associated with administration of AG10 15 months after study initiation. In an exploratory analysis, lower rates of all-cause mortality (including death and cardiac transplantation) and cardiovascular hospitalizations were observed in study participants than in placebo-treated ATTR-CM patients in the ATTR-ACT study. Cardiac biomarkers and echocardiographic parameters were stable in the acoramidis Phase 2 OLE.

Acoramidis is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with ATTR-CM (ATTRibute-CM) and a Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with ATTR-PN (ATTRibute-PN). The company currently expects to provide top-line data from Part A of the ATTRibute-CM trial in late 2021 or early 2022.

Acoramidis was designed to mimic a naturally-occurring variant of the TTR gene (T119M) that is considered a rescue mutation because co-inheritance has been shown to prevent ATTR in individuals also inheriting a pathogenic, or disease-causing, mutation in the TTR gene. To our knowledge, acoramidis is the only TTR stabilizer in development that has been observed to mimic the stabilizing structure of this rescue mutation.

About transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR)

There is significant medical need in ATTR given the large patient population and limited current standard of care. ATTR is caused by the destabilization of TTR due to inherited mutations or aging and is commonly divided into three distinct categories: wild-type ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTRwt-CM), mutant ATTR cardiomyopathy (ATTRm-CM), and ATTR polyneuropathy (ATTR-PN). The worldwide prevalence of each disease is approximately 400,000 patients, 40,000 patients and 10,000 patients, respectively.

All three forms of ATTR are progressive and fatal. For patients with ATTRwt-CM and ATTRm-CM, symptoms usually manifest later in life (age 50+), with median survival of three to five years from diagnosis. ATTR-PN either presents in a patient's early 30s or later (age 50+), and results in a median life expectancy of five to ten years from diagnosis for untreated patients. Progression of all forms of ATTR causes significant morbidity, impacts productivity and quality of life, and creates a significant economic burden due to the costs associated with progressively greater patient needs for supportive care.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need in diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). Eidos is developing acoramidis, a potentially disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of ATTR. For more information, please visit www.eidostx.com.

EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 License revenue $ 127 $ 26,691 $ 127 $ 26,691 Operating expenses*: Cost of license revenue $ - $ 2,500 $ - $ 2,500 Research and development 22,568 11,987 58,067 33,033 General and administrative 6,962 5,953 22,590 12,285 Total operating expenses 29,530 20,440 80,657 47,818 Income (loss) from operations (29,403 ) 6,251 (80,530 ) (21,127 ) Interest expense (766 ) - (1,888 ) - Other income (expense), net (7 ) 680 569 2,272 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (30,176 ) $ 6,931 $ (81,849 ) $ (18,855 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (30,176 ) $ 6,931 $ (81,849 ) $ (18,855 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.79 ) $ 0.19 $ (2.14 ) $ (0.52 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.79 ) $ 0.18 $ (2.14 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 38,388,579 36,581,786 38,230,218 36,356,675 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 38,388,579 37,710,734 38,230,218 36,356,675 * Includes stock-based compensation as follows Research and development $ 1,648 $ 626 $ 4,011 $ 1,630 General and administrative 1,792 969 4,074 2,095 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 3,440 $ 1,595 $ 8,085 $ 3,725

EIDOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 147,327 $ 191,157 Related party receivable 240 85 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,981 4,678 Total current assets 153,548 195,920 Property and equipment, net 1,348 1,259 Operating lease, right of use asset 3,664 4,010 Other assets 2,791 2,631 Total assets $ 161,351 $ 203,820 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,381 $ 3,151 Related party payable 374 316 Lease liabilities 599 554 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,473 6,409 Total current liabilities 13,827 10,430 Debt, non-current 16,731 16,112 Lease liabilities, non-current 4,137 4,591 Embedded Derivative 1,300 1,165 Other liabilities 2,500 95 Total liabilities 38,495 32,393 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 39 38 Additional paid-in capital 307,771 274,494 Accumulated deficit (184,954 ) (103,105 ) Total stockholders’ equity 122,856 171,427 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 161,351 $ 203,820

