Mercer International Inc. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2020 Results and Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.065

In the third quarter of 2020, net income was $7.5 million (or $0.11 per share) compared to $1.2 million (or $0.02 per share) in the third quarter of 2019 and a net loss of $8.4 million (or $0.13 per share) in the second quarter of 2020.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (Nasdaq: MERC) today reported third quarter 2020 Operating EBITDA decreased to $45.6 million from $50.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 and increased from $40.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

In the first nine months of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by 41% to $143.1 million from $244.6 million in the same period of 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, net loss was $4.3 million compared to net income of $63.1 million in the same period of 2019.

Mr. David Gandossi, the Chief Executive Officer, stated: “As a resurgence or second wave of infections from COVID-19 is being felt in a number of countries, we remain committed to maintaining measures and procedures to operate our business safely and efficiently and protect our people.

All of our mills ran well this quarter and our Friesau sawmill had record operating income of $12.0 million despite ten days of downtime related to capital upgrades. Our pulp production was down in the quarter primarily due to the previously announced planned 30-day curtailment at our Celgar mill.

Our Q3 results reflect strong cost control and steady production. On average, NBSK pulp pricing was flat compared to Q2. Globally the supply demand fundamentals are slowly improving based on China’s improving economy and expected higher levels of maintenance by pulp producers going into the fourth quarter.

Our wood products segment had a record quarter and benefitted from strong demand and robust pricing in the U.S. market. In the current quarter approximately 59% of lumber revenues and 39% of our lumber sales volumes were to the U.S. which was our single largest market.

In Q4, our pulp mills have 17 days of planned annual maintenance downtime (approximately 19,600 ADMTs). We have no planned downtime at our Friesau sawmill. Going forward we will continue to ensure we control our costs, manage our working capital and conservatively manage our strong liquidity position.”

*Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. See page 6 of the financial tables included in this press release for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA.

Consolidated Financial Results

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 333,151 $ 341,195 $ 383,536 $ 1,024,945 $ 1,293,239 Operating income $ 13,736 $ 10,315 $ 18,747 $ 48,113 $ 150,109 Operating EBITDA $ 45,620 $ 40,516 $ 50,799 $ 143,144 $ 244,556 Net income (loss) $ 7,545 $ (8,411 ) $ 1,207 $ (4,258 ) $ 63,082 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.96

Consolidated – Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately 13% to $333.2 million from $383.5 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales volumes and pulp sales realizations partially offset by higher lumber sales realizations and volumes.

Costs and expenses in the current quarter decreased by approximately 12% to $319.4 million from $364.8 million in the third quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales volumes, per unit fiber costs and maintenance costs partially offset by the negative impact of a weaker dollar primarily on our euro denominated costs and expenses. In the current quarter of 2020, we received approximately $3.5 million of wage assistance under a Canadian government wage subsidy program.

In the third quarter of 2020, other income increased to $11.9 million from $0.9 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of $15.4 million of realized gains on the sale of investments in the current quarter.

In the third quarter of 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 10% to $45.6 million from $50.8 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and the negative impact of a weaker dollar primarily on our euro denominated costs and expenses partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs and higher lumber sales realizations.

Segment Results



Pulp: Lower fiber costs more than offset by lower sales realizations

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Pulp revenues $ 253,056 $ 322,707 Energy and chemical revenues $ 21,860 $ 22,353 Operating income $ 3,753 $ 21,386

In the third quarter of 2020, pulp segment operating income decreased to $3.8 million from $21.4 million in the same quarter of 2019 as lower pulp sales realizations and the negative impact of a weaker dollar were only partially offset by the positive impact of lower per unit fiber costs and lower maintenance costs.

In the current quarter of 2020, NBSK pulp sales realizations decreased by approximately 8% to $562 per ADMT from $609 per ADMT in the same quarter of the prior year. NBSK sales volumes decreased by approximately 18% to 369,913 ADMTs in the current quarter from 451,171 ADMTs in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to lower production.

In the current quarter our Canadian pulp mills recorded a non-cash write down of our inventory carrying values of $8.0 million as a result of low pulp sales realizations and high per unit fiber costs. In the same quarter of the prior year our Canadian mills recorded a non-cash write down of our inventory carrying values of $6.9 million.

In the current quarter per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 12% from the same quarter of 2019 due to lower per unit fiber costs for all of our mills. In Germany, per unit fiber costs benefitted from the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood. Per unit fiber costs in Canada declined due to increased sawmill activity but remained at historically high levels due to strong fiber demand in our mills' fiber procurement areas.

Wood Products: Record operating income driven by strong demand

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Lumber revenues $ 53,612 $ 32,687 Energy revenues $ 2,226 $ 1,621 Wood residual revenues $ 1,215 $ 2,150 Operating income $ 11,963 $ 544

In the third quarter of 2020, our wood products segment had record operating income of $12.0 million compared to $0.5 million in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to a higher lumber realized sales price.

Average lumber sales realizations increased by approximately 34% to $453 per Mfbm in the third quarter of 2020 compared to approximately $337 per Mfbm in the same quarter of 2019 primarily due to higher pricing in the U.S. market. U.S. lumber pricing increased due to strong demand in the current quarter. European lumber pricing modestly decreased due to the supply of lumber processed from beetle damaged wood which generally obtains a lower price.

In the current quarter per unit fiber costs decreased by approximately 6% from the same quarter of 2019 primarily as a result of the continuing availability of beetle damaged wood.

Consolidated – Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately 21% to $1,024.9 million from $1,293.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes partially offset by higher lumber sales volumes and realizations.

Costs and expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately 15% to $976.8 million from $1,143.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales volumes, per unit fiber costs and maintenance costs.

Other income in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $12.1 million from $3.2 million in the same period of 2019 primarily due to $15.4 million of realized gains in the sale of investments.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, our net loss was $4.3 million, or $0.06 per share compared to net income of $63.1 million, or $0.96 per share, in the same period of 2019.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Operating EBITDA decreased by approximately 41% to $143.1 million from $244.6 million in the same period of 2019 primarily due to lower pulp sales realizations and pulp sales volumes partially offset by lower per unit fiber costs, lower maintenance costs and higher lumber sales realizations.

Liquidity



The following table is a summary of selected financial information as of the dates indicated:

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 345,580 $ 351,085 Working capital $ 633,764 $ 588,385 Total assets $ 2,044,735 $ 2,065,720 Long-term liabilities $ 1,293,312 $ 1,259,005 Total equity $ 550,707 $ 550,403

As of September 30, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $345.6 million, approximately $255.0 million available under our revolving credit facilities, providing aggregate liquidity of about $600.6 million.

Current Market Environment

In mid-2020, many countries eased restrictions on economic and social activities adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to, among other things, reopen their economies by allowing businesses to restart and encourage economic activity. The results of such economic measures and reopening have varied from country to country.

We are encouraged by improved economic activity globally. However, recently there has been a widespread increase or "second wave" in reported infections from COVID-19 including in Europe and the United States. In response, various countries including in Europe have announced the re-imposition of some restrictions on social, business and other activities. Currently we are unable to predict the impact of the recent resurgence in infections, the extent of measures governments may take in response thereto, including imposing some or all prior or new restrictive measures, including business closures, or the overall impact on global economic activity, including the pace of any economic recovery.

Although there is continued economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are currently expecting generally stable pulp demand in the upcoming quarter with some modest price improvements due to improving global economic activity, particularly in China.

On the pulp supply side, to date various pulp mills globally have delayed their annual maintenance schedules as a result of the pandemic. As a result, we currently expect mills to curtail production to implement such delayed maintenance in the later part of this year or the early part of next year.

We currently expect strong lumber demand and lumber prices in the U.S. market and steady demand and modestly improving sales realizations in the European lumber market in the upcoming quarter.

Quarterly Dividend

A quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid on December 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record on December 23, 2020. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval and may be adjusted as business and industry conditions warrant.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes of pulp and 550 million board feet of lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at https://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Words such as "expects", "anticipates", "projects", "intends", "designed", "will", "believes", "estimates", "may", "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

Summary Financial Highlights

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Pulp segment revenues $ 274,916 $ 298,046 $ 345,060 $ 876,567 $ 1,166,333 Wood products segment revenues 57,053 41,727 36,458 144,558 120,349 Corporate and other revenues 1,182 1,422 2,018 3,820 6,557 Total revenues $ 333,151 $ 341,195 $ 383,536 $ 1,024,945 $ 1,293,239 Pulp segment operating income $ 3,753 $ 8,110 $ 21,386 $ 33,302 $ 157,157 Wood products segment operating income 11,963 4,327 544 21,845 2,075 Corporate and other operating loss (1,980 ) (2,122 ) (3,183 ) (7,034 ) (9,123 ) Total operating income $ 13,736 $ 10,315 $ 18,747 $ 48,113 $ 150,109 Pulp segment depreciation and amortization $ 28,251 $ 27,219 $ 29,744 $ 85,841 $ 87,616 Wood products segment depreciation and amortization 3,446 2,804 2,016 8,627 5,937 Corporate and other depreciation and amortization 187 178 292 563 894 Total depreciation and amortization $ 31,884 $ 30,201 $ 32,052 $ 95,031 $ 94,447 Operating EBITDA $ 45,620 $ 40,516 $ 50,799 $ 143,144 $ 244,556 Income tax recovery (provision) $ 1,775 $ (882 ) $ (244 ) $ (4,451 ) $ (35,101 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,545 $ (8,411 ) $ 1,207 $ (4,258 ) $ 63,082 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.96 Common shares outstanding at period end 65,868 65,868 65,629 65,868 65,629





Summary Operating Highlights

Q3 Q2 Q3 YTD YTD 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pulp Segment Pulp production ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 400.2 423.8 441.7 1,279.1 1,355.1 NBHK 79.8 88.8 75.3 247.6 243.3 Annual maintenance downtime ('000 ADMTs) 15.0 11.3 14.1 28.6 21.6 Annual maintenance downtime (days) 10 15 13 27 28 Pulp sales ('000 ADMTs) NBSK 369.9 422.6 451.2 1,230.8 1,356.6 NBHK 100.1 69.3 91.0 235.4 260.4 Average NBSK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) Europe 840 850 860 841 987 China 572 572 555 572 628 North America 1,133 1,158 1,170 1,139 1,281 Average NBHK pulp prices ($/ADMT)(1) China 443 465 477 456 593 North America 868 897 970 885 1,083 Average pulp sales realizations ($/ADMT)(2) NBSK 562 573 609 565 689 NBHK 424 475 499 451 589 Energy production ('000 MWh)(3) 529.2 562.9 572.5 1,670.5 1,708.3 Energy sales ('000 MWh)(3) 215.5 222.0 224.7 669.3 668.4 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh)(3) 96 85 89 92 92 Wood Products Segment Lumber production (MMfbm) 96.8 113.5 96.6 326.6 308.0 Lumber sales (MMfbm) 118.5 109.0 97.0 345.2 307.7 Average lumber sales realizations ($/Mfbm) 453 345 337 383 348 Energy production and sales ('000 MWh) 17.8 22.7 13.9 63.3 60.4 Average energy sales realizations ($/MWh) 125 116 116 118 117 Average Spot Currency Exchange Rates $ / €(4) 1.1698 1.1016 1.1120 1.1248 1.1234 $ / C$(4) 0.7508 0.7221 0.7573 0.7388 0.7523

(1) Source: RISI pricing report. Europe and North America are list prices. China are net prices which include discounts, allowances and rebates. Effective January 2020, the RISI pricing report does not provide list prices for China.

(2) Sales realizations after customer discounts, rebates and other selling concessions. Incorporates the effect of pulp price variations occurring between the order and shipment dates.

(3) Does not include our 50% joint venture interest in the Cariboo mill, which is accounted for using the equity method.

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 333,151 $ 383,536 $ 1,024,945 $ 1,293,239 Costs and expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 272,165 314,894 832,554 994,360 Cost of sales depreciation and amortization 31,862 31,934 94,952 94,108 Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,388 17,961 49,326 54,662 Operating income 13,736 18,747 48,113 150,109 Other income (expenses) Interest expense (19,864 ) (18,183 ) (60,056 ) (55,103 ) Other income 11,898 887 12,136 3,177 Total other expenses, net (7,966 ) (17,296 ) (47,920 ) (51,926 ) Income before income taxes 5,770 1,451 193 98,183 Income tax recovery (provision) 1,775 (244 ) (4,451 ) (35,101 ) Net income (loss) $ 7,545 $ 1,207 $ (4,258 ) $ 63,082 Net income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.96 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0650 $ 0.1375 $ 0.2675 $ 0.4000





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 345,580 $ 351,085 Accounts receivable, net 202,619 208,740 Inventories 269,864 272,599 Prepaid expenses and other 16,417 12,273 Total current assets 834,480 844,697 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,065,345 1,074,242 Investment in joint ventures 47,865 53,122 Amortizable intangible assets, net 50,132 53,371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,932 13,004 Other long-term assets 32,744 26,038 Deferred income tax 1,237 1,246 Total assets $ 2,044,735 $ 2,065,720 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 199,992 $ 255,544 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 724 768 Total current liabilities 200,716 256,312 Debt 1,124,202 1,087,932 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 24,613 25,489 Finance lease liabilities 39,741 31,103 Operating lease liabilities 9,912 10,520 Other long-term liabilities 14,213 14,114 Deferred income tax 80,631 89,847 Total liabilities 1,494,028 1,515,317 Shareholders’ equity Common shares $1 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 65,868,000 issued and outstanding (2019 – 65,629,000) 65,800 65,598 Additional paid-in capital 345,583 344,994 Retained earnings 234,365 256,371 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,041 ) (116,560 ) Total shareholders’ equity 550,707 550,403 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,044,735 $ 2,065,720





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) $ 7,545 $ 1,207 $ (4,258 ) $ 63,082 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 31,884 32,052 95,031 94,447 Deferred income tax provision (recovery) (4,255 ) (1,706 ) (10,330 ) 2,359 Inventory impairment 8,000 6,900 25,998 13,800 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan expense 769 866 2,270 2,582 Stock compensation expense 895 1,179 815 2,036 Gain on sale of investments (15,443 ) — (15,443 ) — Foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) 3,384 (8,873 ) 4,120 369 Other (1,801 ) 2,887 (2,993 ) 4,331 Defined benefit pension plans and other post-retirement benefit plan contributions (783 ) (1,200 ) (2,495 ) (2,628 ) Changes in working capital Accounts receivable 17,226 41,381 11,238 17,232 Inventories (8,031 ) 2,342 (20,443 ) 15,714 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,219 ) (16,691 ) (54,000 ) (12,667 ) Other (6,683 ) (3,483 ) (6,759 ) (12,889 ) Net cash from (used in) operating activities 28,488 56,861 22,751 187,768 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,639 ) (37,049 ) (59,201 ) (81,417 ) Purchase of amortizable intangible assets (30 ) (215 ) (557 ) (710 ) Purchase of investments — — (9,370 ) — Proceeds from sale of investments 21,540 — 21,540 — Other 396 162 1,243 (181 ) Net cash from (used in) investing activities 7,267 (37,102 ) (46,345 ) (82,308 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from (repayment of) revolving credit facilities, net 8,750 — 34,359 (58,404 ) Dividend payments (4,282 ) (9,025 ) (13,329 ) (17,231 ) Repurchase of common shares — — (162 ) (754 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (369 ) — (1,126 ) Proceeds from government grants — 147 299 6,467 Other (302 ) (1,735 ) (2,729 ) (8,664 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 4,166 (10,982 ) 18,438 (79,712 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,325 (1,200 ) (349 ) (1,340 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,246 7,577 (5,505 ) 24,408 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 303,334 257,322 351,085 240,491 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 345,580 $ 264,899 $ 345,580 $ 264,899





MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC.

COMPUTATION OF OPERATING EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Operating EBITDA is defined as operating income plus depreciation and amortization and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges. Management uses Operating EBITDA as a benchmark measurement of its own operating results, and as a benchmark relative to its competitors. Management considers it to be a meaningful supplement to operating income as a performance measure primarily because depreciation expense and non-recurring capital asset impairment charges are not an actual cash cost, and depreciation expense varies widely from company to company in a manner that management considers largely independent of the underlying cost efficiency of our operating facilities. In addition, we believe Operating EBITDA is commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance.

Operating EBITDA does not reflect the impact of a number of items that affect our net income (loss), including financing costs and the effect of derivative instruments. Operating EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or operating income as a measure of performance, nor as an alternative to net cash from (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The following tables set forth the net income (loss) to Operating EBITDA: