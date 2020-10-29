PDS Biotechnology Announces Feature in “Grand Rounds” Webinar hosted by Alliance Global Partners and Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

 

  • PDS Biotech to participate in “Grand Rounds: a Webinar in Biotech and Specialty Pharma” hosted by Alliance Global Partners Monday November 2, 2020
  • PDS Biotech to announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Wednesday November 11, 2020 and host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that the Company will be featured in a live webinar, “Grand Rounds: A Webinar in Biotech and Specialty Pharma,” hosted by James Molloy, Managing Director of Equity Research, Biotechnology and Specialty Pharmaceuticals at Alliance Global Partners, on Monday, November 2nd at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

Grand Rounds” Webinar Presentation Information:
Date: Monday, November 2, 2020
Time: 10:30 am Eastern Time
Webcast link: Click Here

Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
The Company also announced that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday November 11, 2020, after the close of the market. On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, Chief Executive Officer, Michael King, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Lauren Wood, Chief Medical Officer will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Time on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.pdsbiotech.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for 6 months. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available for 6 months. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States) or 201-612-7415 (International) with confirmation code 13712632.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

Jacob Goldberger
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3841
Email: jacob@cg.capital

 


