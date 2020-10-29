Fairfax India Holdings Corporation Third Quarter Financial Results
(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results
are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)
TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $77.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 ($0.52 net earnings per diluted share), compared to net earnings of $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 ($0.58 net earnings per diluted share), reflecting decreased net unrealized gains on investments, partially offset by increased net foreign exchange gains and dividend income.
Highlights for third quarter of 2020 included the following:
- Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $74.4 million, principally from increases in market prices of the company's investments in the public companies CSB Bank ($39.4 million), Privi Speciality (formerly Fairchem Speciality) ($34.9 million), 5paisa ($11.2 million), IIFL Finance ($6.1 million) and an increase in the fair value of the company's investment in the private company NSE ($12.8 million), partially offset by decreases in market prices of the company's investments in the public companies IIFL Wealth ($9.5 million), IIFL Securities ($5.2 million) and a decrease in the fair value of the company's investment in private company NCML ($14.7 million).
- On August 12, 2020 Fairchem Speciality completed the spin off of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fairchem Organics Limited ("Fairchem Organics") in a non-cash transaction. Fairfax India recorded the cost of its investment in Fairchem Organics at its estimated fair value of $34.9 million (approximately 2.6 billion Indian rupees). Subsequent to the spin off of Fairchem Organics, the remaining business (primarily Privi Organics) was renamed Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited ("Privi Speciality") and continued to trade on the BSE and NSE of India. The shares of Fairchem Organics are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE of India in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to applicable regulatory conditions.
- At September 30, 2020 common shareholders' equity was $2,346.8 million, or book value per share of $15.63, compared to $2,577.9 million, or book value per share of $16.89, at December 31, 2019, a decrease of 7.5%, primarily related to a net loss during the first nine months of 2020 and unrealized foreign currency translation losses as a result of the weakening of the Indian rupee relative to the U.S. dollar.
During this period of uncertainty, Fairfax India remains in strong financial health, with undeployed cash and marketable securities of approximately $185 million.
