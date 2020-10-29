 

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation Third Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 22:04  |  19   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $77.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 ($0.52 net earnings per diluted share), compared to net earnings of $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 ($0.58 net earnings per diluted share), reflecting decreased net unrealized gains on investments, partially offset by increased net foreign exchange gains and dividend income.

Highlights for third quarter of 2020 included the following:

  • Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $74.4 million, principally from increases in market prices of the company's investments in the public companies CSB Bank ($39.4 million), Privi Speciality (formerly Fairchem Speciality) ($34.9 million), 5paisa ($11.2 million), IIFL Finance ($6.1 million) and an increase in the fair value of the company's investment in the private company NSE ($12.8 million), partially offset by decreases in market prices of the company's investments in the public companies IIFL Wealth ($9.5 million), IIFL Securities ($5.2 million) and a decrease in the fair value of the company's investment in private company NCML ($14.7 million).
  • On August 12, 2020 Fairchem Speciality completed the spin off of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fairchem Organics Limited ("Fairchem Organics") in a non-cash transaction. Fairfax India recorded the cost of its investment in Fairchem Organics at its estimated fair value of $34.9 million (approximately 2.6 billion Indian rupees). Subsequent to the spin off of Fairchem Organics, the remaining business (primarily Privi Organics) was renamed Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited ("Privi Speciality") and continued to trade on the BSE and NSE of India. The shares of Fairchem Organics are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE of India in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to applicable regulatory conditions.
  • At September 30, 2020 common shareholders' equity was $2,346.8 million, or book value per share of $15.63, compared to $2,577.9 million, or book value per share of $16.89, at December 31, 2019, a decrease of 7.5%, primarily related to a net loss during the first nine months of 2020 and unrealized foreign currency translation losses as a result of the weakening of the Indian rupee relative to the U.S. dollar.

During this period of uncertainty, Fairfax India remains in strong financial health, with undeployed cash and marketable securities of approximately $185 million.

Seite 1 von 4
Fairfax India Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...