( Note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The financial results are prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards, except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited.)



TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $77.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 ($0.52 net earnings per diluted share), compared to net earnings of $89.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 ($0.58 net earnings per diluted share), reflecting decreased net unrealized gains on investments, partially offset by increased net foreign exchange gains and dividend income.