Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to
create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020, before market
open.
The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics’ manufacturing site was recently named 2020 Top 5 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island among medium-sized companies by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.
Contacts:
Lori Melançon
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+1 (617) 949-5296
lori.melancon@rubiustx.com
Media:
Marissa Hanify
Director, Corporate Communications
marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com
Dan Budwick
1AB
+1 (973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
