Rubius Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics, today announced plans to report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020, before market open.



The company will not be hosting a teleconference in conjunction with its financial results press release.