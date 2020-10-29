 

Clear Blue Technologies and NuRAN Wireless Win Contract to Power Rural Telecom for Orange in Cameroon

Multi-year contract valued at approximately C$1.45M;

Phase 1 will commence delivery in Q4 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: 0YA) (‘Clear Blue’), a provider of Smart Off-Grid power solutions for telecom, today announces an agreement with NuRAN Wireless Inc. ('NuRAN'), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. NuRAN and Clear Blue will provide Rural Telecommunications systems and ongoing operational services in Cameroon to Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN), one of the world’s largest mobile network operators.

Clear Blue will provide its Smart Off-Grid solar-powered telecom solution as part of the ‘Network-as-a-Service’ (‘NaaS’) project. Phase 1 roll-out across 120 sites will take 12 months, commencing in Q4 2020.

The initial contract value for Clear Blue’s participation in Phase 1 is approximately $650K CAD. The rollout is expected to begin in early 2021 once final financing contracts are executed. Subsequent phases planned for Year 2 and Year 3 of roll-out are valued at an additional estimated $800K CAD combined for Clear Blue, bringing the total contract value to $1.45M CAD. Clear Blue’s ongoing Illumience management services will be provided to NuRAN on an ongoing basis.

“Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid technology with its unique and critical predictive analytics capabilities, offers the lowest up-front cost, lower ongoing costs and the best power availability due to its remote monitoring and power management services,” said Francis Letourneau, CEO of NuRAN.

NuRAN's NaaS facilitates network expansion for telecommunications operators by building and managing the ongoing operations and maintenance of cellular sites. These sites are then monetized by providing connectivity as an ongoing service for the mobile operator. NuRAN facilitates this NaaS model by leveraging its carrier-grade mobile network infrastructure solutions, its extensive expertise in the building of cost-effective cellular infrastructure and by collaborating with Clear Blue, an expert in ongoing managed Energy-as-a-Service. Together, the team can set up network operations from the ground up with a better return on investment, which reduces costs for rural telecommunications operators.

