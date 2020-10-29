Fluent Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to post a solid third quarter in terms of performance and results, as we continue to leverage and expand our business and performance marketplace, as well as evolve best practices for the long term.”

“Innovation was an important theme underpinning the quarter’s results, particularly relating to Fluent’s product and platform, which we see as a reflection of our team’s agility and adaptability through these highly unusual times. I again want to thank all of our employees for their exceptional work under the most difficult of circumstances and to reiterate that Fluent remains resilient and steadfast in striving to support our colleagues, clients, consumers and communities.”

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Q3 2020 revenue of $78.3 million, up 21% over Q3 2019





million, up 21% over Q3 2019 Net income of $1.2 or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.06 per share, in Q3 2019





Media margin of $29.7 million, an increase of 39% over Q3 2019 and representing 37.9% of revenue





Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million, an increase of 167% over Q3 2019 and representing 14.8% of revenue





Adjusted net income of $6.3 million, or $0.08 per share

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined and reconciled below.

Business Outlook

Early indicators for Q4 2020 point to seasonal lift, albeit with visibility constrained by unique circumstances regarding the election, the COVID-19 pandemic and holiday shopping patterns.

The Media & Entertainment vertical remains the Company’s most significant growth driver, underpinned by direct relationships in the Streaming Services and Mobile Gaming categories.

Q3 2020 revenue from engaging consumers in international markets, primarily the UK, grew sequentially as compared with Q2 2020, and represented more than 5% of total company revenue in the quarter.

Notwithstanding the extraordinary challenges imposed by the global pandemic, the Company's business and operations have remained on solid footing.

Conference Call

About Fluent, Inc.

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,394 $ 18,679 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $334 and $1,967, respectively 59,411 60,915 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,878 1,921 Total current assets 77,683 81,515 Restricted cash 1,480 1,480 Property and equipment, net 2,396 2,863 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,665 9,865 Intangible assets, net 48,149 55,603 Goodwill 165,088 164,774 Other non-current assets 1,852 993 Total assets $ 305,313 $ 317,093 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Accounts payable $ 7,478 $ 21,574 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,229 20,358 Deferred revenue 2,440 1,140 Current portion of long-term debt 4,750 6,873 Current portion of operating lease liability 2,283 2,282 Total current liabilities 43,180 52,227 Long-term debt, net 36,388 44,098 Operating lease liability 7,736 9,056 Other non-current liabilities 1,865 775 Total liabilities 89,169 106,156 Contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares outstanding — 0 shares for both periods — — Common stock — $0.0005 par value, 200,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares issued — 80,260,475 and 78,642,078, respectively; and Shares outstanding — 76,323,720 and 75,873,679, respectively 40 39 Treasury stock, at cost — 3,936,755 and 2,768,399 shares, respectively (9,974 ) (8,184 ) Additional paid-in capital 411,165 406,198 Accumulated deficit (185,087 ) (187,116 ) Total shareholders' equity 216,144 210,937 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 305,313 $ 317,093

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 78,280 $ 64,552 $ 228,723 $ 201,673 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 52,771 44,568 158,402 138,530 Sales and marketing (1) 2,925 2,717 8,643 9,209 Product development (1) 3,355 2,040 9,201 6,485 General and administrative (1) 12,772 14,049 33,892 34,378 Depreciation and amortization 3,906 3,642 11,492 10,265 Goodwill impairment — — 817 — Write-off of long-lived assets — 280 — 280 Total costs and expenses 75,729 67,296 222,447 199,147 Income from operations 2,551 (2,744 ) 6,276 2,526 Interest expense, net (1,317 ) (1,719 ) (4,182 ) (5,264 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,234 (4,463 ) 2,094 (2,738 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (65 ) — (65 ) 35 Net income (loss) 1,169 (4,463 ) 2,029 (2,703 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 78,577,974 79,569,210 78,564,262 79,389,131 Diluted 79,172,578 79,569,210 79,214,619 79,389,131 (1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows: Sales and marketing $ 172 $ 292 $ 659 $ 821 Product development 291 278 814 800 General and administrative 707 2,220 3,375 6,398 Share-based compensation $ 1,170 $ 2,790 $ 4,848 $ 8,019

FLUENT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 2,029 $ (2,703 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,492 10,265 Non-cash interest expense 1,092 1,016 Share-based compensation expense 4,848 8,019 Goodwill impairment 817 — Write-off of long-lived assets — 280 Non-cash accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration 1,184 — Provision for bad debt 174 2,082 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 65 (35 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Accounts receivable 1,363 8,660 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (957 ) 10 Other non-current assets (859 ) (137 ) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (119 ) 1,517 Accounts payable (14,096 ) 1,850 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,622 (4,915 ) Deferred revenue 1,300 701 Other (94 ) 5 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,861 26,615 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (1,426 ) (7,246 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (1,943 ) (1,887 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (62 ) (2,076 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,431 ) (11,209 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of long-term debt (10,925 ) (5,851 ) Repurchase of treasury stock (1,300 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (490 ) (3,096 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,715 ) (8,947 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,285 ) 6,459 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,159 19,249 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,874 $ 25,708

Definitions, Reconciliations and Uses of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this release:

Media margin is defined as revenue minus cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) attributable to variable costs paid for media and related expenses. Media margin is also presented as percentage of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding (1) income taxes, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) goodwill impairment, (5) write-off of long-lived assets, (6) accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration, (7) share-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related costs, (9) restructuring and certain severance costs, (10) certain litigation and other related costs, and (11) one-time items.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding (1) goodwill impairment, (2) write-off of long-lived assets, (3) accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration, (4) share-based compensation expense, (5) acquisition-related costs, (6) restructuring and certain severance costs, (7) certain litigation and other related costs, and (8) one-time items. Adjusted net income (loss) is also presented on a per share (basic and diluted) basis.

Below is a reconciliation of media margin from net income (loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,169 $ (4,463 ) $ 2,029 $ (2,703 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 65 — 65 (35 ) Interest expense, net 1,317 1,719 4,182 5,264 Goodwill impairment — — 817 — Write-off of long-lived assets — 280 — 280 Depreciation and amortization 3,906 3,642 11,492 10,265 General and administrative 12,772 14,049 33,892 34,378 Product development 3,355 2,040 9,201 6,485 Sales and marketing 2,925 2,717 8,643 9,209 Non-media cost of revenue (1) 4,173 1,323 8,088 4,159 Media margin $ 29,682 $ 21,307 $ 78,409 $ 67,302 Revenue $ 78,280 $ 64,552 $ 228,723 $ 201,673 Media margin % of revenue 37.9 % 33.0 % 34.3 % 33.4 %

(1) Represents the portion of cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) not attributable to variable costs paid for media and related expenses.

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from net income (loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,169 $ (4,463 ) $ 2,029 $ (2,703 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 65 — 65 (35 ) Interest expense, net 1,317 1,719 4,182 5,264 Depreciation and amortization 3,906 3,642 11,492 10,265 Goodwill impairment — — 817 — Write-off of long-lived assets — 280 — 280 Accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration 654 — 1,184 — Share-based compensation expense 1,170 2,790 4,848 8,019 Acquisition-related costs 89 — 151 448 Restructuring and certain severance costs 565 — 565 360 Certain litigation and other related costs 2,671 375 4,693 1,091 One-time items — — — 168 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,606 $ 4,343 $ 30,026 $ 23,157

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share from net income (loss), which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,169 $ (4,463 ) $ 2,029 $ (2,703 ) Goodwill impairment — — 817 — Write-off of long-lived assets — 280 — 280 Accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration 654 — 1,184 — Share-based compensation expense 1,170 2,790 4,848 8,019 Acquisition-related costs 89 — 151 448 Restructuring and certain severance costs 565 — 565 360 Certain litigation and other related costs 2,671 375 4,693 1,091 One-time items — — — 168 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 6,318 $ (1,018 ) $ 14,287 $ 7,663 Adjusted net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.08 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 78,577,974 79,569,210 78,564,262 79,389,131 Diluted 79,172,578 79,569,210 79,214,619 79,389,131

We present media margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share as supplemental measures of our financial and operating performance because we believe they provide useful information to investors. More specifically:

Media margin, as defined above, is a measure of the efficiency of the Company’s operating model. We use media margin and the related measure of media margin as a percentage of revenue as primary metrics to measure the financial return on our media and related costs, specifically to measure the degree by which the revenue generated from our digital marketing services exceeds the cost to attract the consumers to whom offers are made through our services. Media margin is used extensively by our management to manage our operating performance, including evaluating operational performance against budgeted media margin and understanding the efficiency of our media and related expenditures. We also use media margin for performance evaluations and compensation decisions regarding certain personnel.

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, is another primary metric by which we evaluate the operating performance of our business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based and by which, in addition to media margin and other factors, our senior management is compensated. The first three adjustments represent the conventional definition of EBITDA, and the remaining adjustments are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. These adjustments include certain severance costs associated with department-specific reorganizations and certain litigation and other related costs associated with legal matters outside the ordinary course of business. Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 excluded as one-time items $0.2 million of costs associated with the move of our corporate headquarters. There were no other adjustments for one-time items in the current period presented.

Adjusted net income (loss), as defined above, and the related measure of adjusted net income (loss) per share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 excluded as one-time items $0.2 million of costs associated with the move of our corporate headquarters. There were no other adjustments for one-time items in the current period presented. We believe adjusted net income affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net income.

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as indicators of operating performance. None of these metrics are presented as measures of liquidity. The way we measure media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.



