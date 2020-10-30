 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE: The RIB Group announces its figures for the first nine months of 2020

RIB Software SE: The RIB Group announces its figures for the first nine months of 2020

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The RIB Group announces its figures for the first nine months of 2020: Strong increase in Group revenues by 25.6% to EUR 190.4 million // EBITDA increases by 68.8% to EUR 60.6 million // operating cash flow increases by 144.7% to EUR 62.4 million

  • Group revenues (9 months) increase by 25.6% to € 190.4 million (previous year: € 151.6 million)
  • Recurring revenues (9 months) continue to increase significantly by 40.6% to € 109.1 million (previous year: € 77.6 million)
  • International revenues (9 months) increase by 31.2% to € 121.5 million (previous year: € 92.6 million)
  • EBITDA (9 months) increases by 68.8% to € 60.6 million (previous year: € 35.9 million)
  • The number of iTWO 4.0/MTWO users grows by 41.0% to 97,774 users (December 31, 2019: 69,337)
  • Operating cash flow increases by 144.7% to € 62.4 million (previous year: € 25.5 million)
  • Outlook for 2020 confirmed

Stuttgart, Germany, October 30, 2020. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 4.0 cloud enterprise platform technology, today announced its key financial figures for the first nine months of 2020.

Group shows solid growth in the first nine months of 2020
Total revenues increased by 25.6% to € 190.4 million (previous year: € 151.6 million). Recurring revenues (ARR) grew by 40.6% to € 109.1 million (previous year: € 77.6 million). NRR revenues increased by 13.0% to € 38.3 million (previous year: € 33.9 million). Service revenues were up 13.5% to € 37.8 million (previous year: € 33.3 million). The organic growth ARR amounts to 5.7%. EBITDA increased by 68.8% to € 60.6 million (previous year: € 35.9 million). At 31.8%, the EBITDA margin exceeded the expected range of 20-30% during the investment phase impacted by Covid-19. Operating EBITDA increased by 57.8% to € 54.9 million (previous year: € 34.8 million). The operating cash flow increases by 144.7% to € 62.4 million (previous year: € 25.5 million).

