DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results SNP SE Increases Revenue Thanks to Strong Growth in Software Business 30.10.2020 / 07:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE Increases Revenue Thanks to Strong Growth in Software Business

- Group revenue increases by 7% to € 106.3 million in the first nine months of 2020

- Growth in Software business segment particularly strong, up 15.2% to € 35.5 million

- International partner network significantly expanded

- Order backlog of € 100.3 million as of September 30, 2020 (+10% compared with the previous year)

- Revenue and earnings forecast for 2020 confirmed

Heidelberg, Germany, October 30, 2020 - SNP SE (SDAX, ISIN: DE0007203705), a global leader in software for digital transformation processes, today published its quarterly report for the first nine months of the year. Group revenue increased by 7% to € 106.3 million (9M 2019: € 99.3 million). This was essentially attributable to the growth of the high-margin Software business segment, which increased by a particularly strong 15.2% and amounted to approximately 33% of Group revenue (previous year: 31%). Revenue in the Service business segment increased by around 3% to € 70.8 million in the reporting period (9M 2019: € 68.5 million). Accordingly, the gross income margin came to 87.9%, a considerable improvement over the previous year (9M 2019: 86.7%).

Operating earnings (EBITDA) fell slightly year-over-year to € 6.1 million (9M 2019: € 7.0 million). This is mainly due to the increase in personnel expenses from € 61.1 million to € 71.0 million: Due to the growing demand for software solutions, SNP began investing last year - particularly in software development, but also in the expansion of sales. However, growth slowed with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which meant that the increased personnel costs could not be completely offset by higher revenue. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) thus reached a value of € 0.1 million after nine months (9M 2019: € 1.2 million). Earnings before taxes amounted to € -1.0 million after reaching € 0.4 million in the previous year.