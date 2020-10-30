 

Hoist Finance recruits Chief Digital Officer to the Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A cornerstone of Hoist Finance's strategy is to become the digital leader in the debt resolution industry. In line with this strategy, we have now recruited Jarkko Heinonen as Chief Digital Officer, a new position in the company. Jarkko will lead the new digital business line and be part of the Hoist Finance Executive Management Team.

Jarkko has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the digital ecosystem, including strategy-driven digital transformation, e-commerce, digital marketing, sales and service design. He also has 13 years of experience from the financial industry where he has led digital businesses and marketing at Evli Bank and Ferratum Group. Furthermore, Jarkko has worked at Google, where he gained knowledge on what world-class digital competence and value-added solutions look like.

"I feel very excited about this opportunity, which is an attractive and natural step in my professional journey. Hoist Finance has proven their focus and investment in digitalisation, and I'm eager to take their ambitions to the next level," says Jarkko Heinonen.

"Jarkko brings experience, not only from the financial sector but also from companies that master the use of customer data and insights. His innovative and flexible approach, his tech and IT experience and commercial mind-set makes him the perfect person for this new role," says Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO.

Jarkko will start his new position in January 2021.

