 

Frans Blom to join Aegon’s Supervisory Board

Frans Blom (1962) has extensive experience in the management consulting industry, which he acquired during his 30 years of service at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US-headquartered management consulting firm with a global presence. He has also been serving as Member of the Supervisory Board of Dutch wealth manager Van Lanschot Kempen since 2018, as of April 2020 in the role of Chairman. The proposal to appoint Frans Blom to Aegon’s Supervisory Board has been approved by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), and will be submitted for approval by Aegon’s shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Until then, he will attend the Supervisory Board meetings as an observer.

"We would like to welcome Frans to Aegon and look forward to working with him on the Supervisory Board. He has held various senior positions in the management consulting industry, and has advised banks, insurance companies and pension providers on developing growth strategies, performance improvement programs, and corporate transformations. This underscores his understanding of business strategy and driving change as well as his in-depth knowledge of the financial services industry", said William Connelly, Chairman of Aegon's Supervisory Board.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

