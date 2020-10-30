Garching near München, October 30, 2020 - LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that LION Smart GmbH received an order from Grande West Transportation Group Ltd. for engineering services in the field of development and integration. The volume of the development contract is in the mid six-digit euro range. Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company which designs and constructs medium-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial companies. It is based in Aldergrove, British Columbia, Canada.

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Expansion LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart is expanding its customer base in North America 30.10.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The development contract between Grande West Transportation and LION Smart includes engineering services in the fields of software, mechanical and electrical adaptation and the integration of the 400V BMW battery packs into the demonstrator model of a Grande West Transportation shuttle/transit bus. As part of this contract, LION Smart is carrying out high-tech work to verify the accessibility of the integrated battery pack solution. After successful completion of the development project, subsequent orders for the supply of battery packs in significant quantities are possible for 2021.

"We are happy about the development contract from Grande West Transportation and the acquisition of another customer in North America," said Thomas Hetmann, Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH. "Integration work and its following series business represents a lucrative and scalable business model. This contract shows that our services as a specialist for engineering services are in demand and that other customers are also interested in our expertise in this area".

In addition to the modular LIGHT battery system developed in-house, LION Smart is developing and performing integration services for vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. As a specialist for the development and integration of battery systems as well as battery laboratory tests, LION Smart has been working closely with BMW for many years.