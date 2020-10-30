Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, the most-played PC game in the world, today announced an exclusive new multi-year partnership.

Logitech G introduces a portfolio of officially licensed League of Legends (LoL) gaming products, the first of which is inspired by the aesthetics of the global virtual music group, K/DA, and their 2020 comeback. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a part of the agreement, Logitech G will introduce a portfolio of officially licensed League of Legends (LoL) gaming products, the first of which is inspired by the aesthetics of the global virtual music group, K/DA, and their 2020 comeback.

“We’re honored to be selected as the official and exclusive partner to RIOT Games for the world’s biggest games ever, League of Legends,” said Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G. “Our multi-year partnership will bring several product, technology and design collaborations that will give League of Legends fans the best way to play.”

The first collection will include a K/DA-branded suite of Logitech G’s most popular gaming peripherals, including the Logitech G733 gaming headset, the Logitech G304/G305 gaming mouse, the G840 gaming mousepad and the exclusive Logitech G333 LoL gaming in-ear headset, complete with co-designed coloring, images and branding.

“We aim to deliver to our players the best and most expressive ways in showing their love and passion for League of Legends,” said Christian Bayley, director of consumer products at Riot Games. “For that reason, we’re excited to partner with Logitech G to bring unique, world-class gaming products to LoL, and K/DA, fans around the world.”

The centerpiece to this new collection is the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset, a lightweight, full-featured wireless headset that comes in four colors to fit your style. Weighing only 278 grams, the headset features new colorful, reversible and adjustable suspension headbands, and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the lightest and most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed.