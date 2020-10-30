 

Logitech G Teams up With Riot Games for an Exclusive League of Legends Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 08:01  |  49   |   |   

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, and Riot Games, creator of League of Legends, the most-played PC game in the world, today announced an exclusive new multi-year partnership.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005079/en/

Logitech G introduces a portfolio of officially licensed League of Legends (LoL) gaming products, the first of which is inspired by the aesthetics of the global virtual music group, K/DA, and their 2020 comeback. (Photo: Business Wire)

Logitech G introduces a portfolio of officially licensed League of Legends (LoL) gaming products, the first of which is inspired by the aesthetics of the global virtual music group, K/DA, and their 2020 comeback. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a part of the agreement, Logitech G will introduce a portfolio of officially licensed League of Legends (LoL) gaming products, the first of which is inspired by the aesthetics of the global virtual music group, K/DA, and their 2020 comeback.

“We’re honored to be selected as the official and exclusive partner to RIOT Games for the world’s biggest games ever, League of Legends,” said Peter Kingsley, chief marketing officer at Logitech G. “Our multi-year partnership will bring several product, technology and design collaborations that will give League of Legends fans the best way to play.”

The first collection will include a K/DA-branded suite of Logitech G’s most popular gaming peripherals, including the Logitech G733 gaming headset, the Logitech G304/G305 gaming mouse, the G840 gaming mousepad and the exclusive Logitech G333 LoL gaming in-ear headset, complete with co-designed coloring, images and branding.

“We aim to deliver to our players the best and most expressive ways in showing their love and passion for League of Legends,” said Christian Bayley, director of consumer products at Riot Games. “For that reason, we’re excited to partner with Logitech G to bring unique, world-class gaming products to LoL, and K/DA, fans around the world.”

The centerpiece to this new collection is the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB Gaming Headset, a lightweight, full-featured wireless headset that comes in four colors to fit your style. Weighing only 278 grams, the headset features new colorful, reversible and adjustable suspension headbands, and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head, making it one of the lightest and most comfortable headsets Logitech G has ever designed.

Seite 1 von 3
Logitech International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
XPeng Unveils Cutting Edge Features at 2020 Tech Day
At Home Group Inc. Announces Preliminary1 Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Logitech Maximizes Comfort and Saves Space with New Sculpted Ergonomic Trackball
22.10.20
Logitech Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
21.10.20
Marktkompass: 12.670 DAX müde | COMPLEO | NETFLIX | SNAP | TENCENT | ALIBABA.
20.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung vor US-Weichenstellung
20.10.20
Aktien Europa: Börsen treten vor US-Weichenstellung auf der Stelle
20.10.20
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
13.10.20
In Collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Blue Microphones Introduces Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition with Voice Modulation Effect & HD Samples
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Guter Lauf nach schwachem Start
05.10.20
Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for FY 2021
01.10.20
Ultimate Ears Reinvents Wireless Earphones with UE FITS; Earbuds Instantly Mold to Fit Each Ear