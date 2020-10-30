 

Providence Resources P.l.c. Exclusivity Extension with SpotOn Energy in SEL 1/11 (Barryroe Licence)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 08:00  |  25   |   |   

Dublin and London – 30 October 2020 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (“Providence” or the “Company”), is finalising the commercial terms of a farm-out of the Barryroe licence with SpotOn Energy.  In order to facilitate full completion of the farmout documentation we have agreed to extend the exclusivity period to November 30th, 2020.

CEO Alan Linn commented;

“Despite the ongoing Covid constraints, we have made excellent progress in agreeing farmout terms, for an interest in Barryroe, to SpotOn Energy, and are working very closely with them to finalise the agreement documentation. The farmout is structured to ensure that the development is fully funded and includes an Early Development Scheme (EDS) work programme for the Barryroe oil and gas field located in Standard Exploration Licence 1/11. It is important that the partnership agreements and work programme are comprehensively documented and this process requires some additional time to complete’’.

 INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Providence Resources P.l.c. Tel: +353 1 219 4074
Alan S Linn,  
Chief Executive Officer  
   
J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Anthony Farrell  
   
Murray Consultants Tel: +353 87 6909735
Joe Heron  

Providence Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Providence Resources P.l.c.: Exercise of Warrants
22.10.20
Providence Resources P.l.c.: Re-instatement of Equity in SEL 1/11 (Barryroe Licence)
15.10.20
Exercise of Warrants
15.10.20
Investor Presentation