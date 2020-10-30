 

DGAP-News Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.10.2020, 08:25  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

30.10.2020 / 08:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

- Performance seriously hit by COVID-19 pandemic

- Revenues of €196.5 million, EBIT of €2.0 million

- Orders on hand of €260 million

- Revenues of around €250 million and slightly positive EBIT expected for 2020

Hamburg, October 30, 2020-From January through September 2020, Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) generated revenues of €196.5 million (previous year: €218.0 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €2.0 million (previous year: €8.6 million). The COVID-19 pandemic affected Muehlhan's various regions and markets in very different ways. While the effects of the pandemic were and continue to be felt heavily in North America, the Middle East and the offshore business, the European subsidiaries - except for the offshore business - were able to continue their activities at the expected level, even exceeding expectations in some cases. Overall, with our industry having a lower fixed costs basis than others and due to resolutely and swiftly implemented cost reduction programs, it was possible to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Muehlhan.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €12.5 million compared with €-2.8 million in the comparison period. The highly positive cash flow is mainly the result of an improvement in working capital due to lower receivables and fewer projects completed year-over-year. In addition, various measures were introduced in the course of the pandemic in order to protect liquidity.

A geographic review shows that despite the COVID-19 pandemic revenues in Europe increased by €8.6 million to €178.0 million. In the Middle East, however, revenues fell by €6.5 million to €11.2 million. In North America, revenues slumped by €14.9 million to €3.8 million year-over-year due to delays in the start of projects. In the Rest of the World, revenues were down €8.7 million at €3.5 million due to travel restrictions.

Seite 1 von 3
Muehlhan Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe im 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj contemplating conversion into SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Zur Weiterentwicklung feuerhemmender Beschichtungen wird FGR mit TPR2 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: paragon erzielt stärkstes Automotive-Quartal der Unternehmensgeschichte
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG veröffentlicht Neunmonatszahlen 2020 (deutsch)
08:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG veröffentlicht Neunmonatszahlen 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
3.993
Muehlhan [Maritime Oberflächen]