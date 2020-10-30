DGAP-News: Muehlhan AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures Muehlhan AG: Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020 30.10.2020 / 08:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Muehlhan AG publishes results for first nine months of 2020

- Performance seriously hit by COVID-19 pandemic

- Revenues of €196.5 million, EBIT of €2.0 million

- Orders on hand of €260 million

- Revenues of around €250 million and slightly positive EBIT expected for 2020

Hamburg, October 30, 2020-From January through September 2020, Muehlhan AG (Open Market; ISIN DE000A0KD0F7) generated revenues of €196.5 million (previous year: €218.0 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of €2.0 million (previous year: €8.6 million). The COVID-19 pandemic affected Muehlhan's various regions and markets in very different ways. While the effects of the pandemic were and continue to be felt heavily in North America, the Middle East and the offshore business, the European subsidiaries - except for the offshore business - were able to continue their activities at the expected level, even exceeding expectations in some cases. Overall, with our industry having a lower fixed costs basis than others and due to resolutely and swiftly implemented cost reduction programs, it was possible to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic on Muehlhan.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €12.5 million compared with €-2.8 million in the comparison period. The highly positive cash flow is mainly the result of an improvement in working capital due to lower receivables and fewer projects completed year-over-year. In addition, various measures were introduced in the course of the pandemic in order to protect liquidity.

A geographic review shows that despite the COVID-19 pandemic revenues in Europe increased by €8.6 million to €178.0 million. In the Middle East, however, revenues fell by €6.5 million to €11.2 million. In North America, revenues slumped by €14.9 million to €3.8 million year-over-year due to delays in the start of projects. In the Rest of the World, revenues were down €8.7 million at €3.5 million due to travel restrictions.