 

Regarding the mandatory buy-back of the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”), draws attention of the shareholders, who are planning to participate or are participating in the buy-back of shares of the Company that on 29 October 2020 the price of the Company's share on the stock exchange is EUR 1.89 and the buy-back of the Company's shares is carried out for a price equal to EUR 1.8526. Moreover, the Company’s consolidated equity at the end of September this year not including the share buy-back liability required by accounting standards would be EUR 2.15 per issued share. Therefore, it is recommended to the shareholders to evaluate whether the participating in the buy-back of the shares of the Company is economically justified and beneficial for them.

It is recalled that shareholders of the Company, having submitted an order on buy-back of the shares, may cancel it until 9 November 2020 3:30 p.m. The buy-back of the shares of the Company will end on 9 November 2020 inclusive.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:27 Uhr
Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate on 30 September 2020
08:25 Uhr
INVL Baltic Real Estate unaudited Interim information for 9 months of 2020
27.10.20
Resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate
05.10.20
Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue
01.10.20
Regarding the impact of INVL Baltic Real Estate transaction on buy-back of shares
30.09.20
The transaction on the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate has been completed