Regarding the mandatory buy-back of the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company”), draws attention of the shareholders, who are planning to participate or are participating in the buy-back of shares of the Company that on 29 October 2020 the price of the Company's share on the stock exchange is EUR 1.89 and the buy-back of the Company's shares is carried out for a price equal to EUR 1.8526. Moreover, the Company’s consolidated equity at the end of September this year not including the share buy-back liability required by accounting standards would be EUR 2.15 per issued share. Therefore, it is recommended to the shareholders to evaluate whether the participating in the buy-back of the shares of the Company is economically justified and beneficial for them.

It is recalled that shareholders of the Company, having submitted an order on buy-back of the shares, may cancel it until 9 November 2020 3:30 p.m. The buy-back of the shares of the Company will end on 9 November 2020 inclusive.