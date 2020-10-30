Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate on 30 September 2020

The net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Company“), as provided in the Articles of Association section XI “Valuation of assets of the Company and calculation of the net asset value“, amounted to EUR 23,602,043 or EUR 2.2270 per share on 30 September 2020. The Company’s net asset value not including the share buy-back liability required by accounting standards would be EUR 28,329,578, or EUR 2.1543 per share.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com