Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2021 as follows:

- Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2020 on Friday, 19 February 2021

- Interim report for January-March 2021 on Thursday, 29 April 2021

- Half-year report for January-June 2021 on Thursday, 12 August 2021

- Interim report for January-September 2021 on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

Rovio's Annual Report 2020 is scheduled to be published in company’s website at https://investors.rovio.com/en during the calendar week 10, 2021 at the latest .

Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 30 March 2021.

The events mentioned above will be visible as downloadable events in Rovio's investor calendar in company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/news-and-events/financial-calendar .

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:

Rene Lindell, CFO

RovioIR@rovio.com

+358 40 485 8985

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

https://investors.rovio.com/en

Rovio in brief

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)