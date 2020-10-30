The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 12 November 2020 will be held by written vote in advance

On 21 October 2020 management board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the Company) company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, convened the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( link ).

In accordance with the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No. 1185 of 28 October 2020 “Regarding the amendment of the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No. 152 of 26 February 2020 "Regarding the declaration of a state of emergency“ all events in open and closed spaces and gatherings in public places are prohibited from 30 October 2020 until 13 November 2020. Taking that into account and in accordance with recommendations of the Ministry of Economics and Innovations of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company informs the shareholders of the Company that all shareholders shall have a right to participate in the general meeting of shareholders only by a single mean, foreseen in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania – by filling the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Company. It should be noted that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will not be held at the previously announced hotel’s conference room.