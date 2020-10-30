 

The General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” of 12 November 2020 will be held by written vote in advance

On 21 October 2020 management board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the Company) company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, convened the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday, 12 November 2020 (link).

In accordance with the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No. 1185 of 28 October 2020 “Regarding the amendment of the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Lithuania No. 152 of 26 February 2020 "Regarding the declaration of a state of emergency“ all events in open and closed spaces and gatherings in public places are prohibited from 30 October 2020 until 13 November 2020. Taking that into account and in accordance with recommendations of the Ministry of Economics and Innovations of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company informs the shareholders of the Company that all shareholders shall have a right to participate in the general meeting of shareholders only by a single mean, foreseen in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania – by filling the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Company. It should be noted that the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will not be held at the previously announced hotel’s conference room.

Obtaining general ballot paper:

  • May be downloaded from the Company’s website, https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en, under section “Investors”;
  • Upon the written request, the Company shall send general ballot paper by registered mail or deliver to the shareholder against signed acknowledgement of receipt at least 10 days prior to the Extraordinary Ordinary General Meeting.

Submitting general ballot paper

  • completed and signed by qualified electronic signature general ballot paper shall be submitted by emailing IR@ignitis.lt
  • completed and signed by physical signature general ballot paper shall be submitted to the Company by registered mail or delivered to Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania, attn. Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė, no later than before the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders
  • if the general ballot paper is signed by an authorized person, a document confirming the right to vote must be submitted as well
  • detailed instructions on signing and submitting the general ballot paper to the Company are also available on the Company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en, under section “Investors”

The Company shall reserve the right not to include the advance vote of a shareholder or his authorised representative, if the submitted general ballot papers do not conform to the provisions of Article 30(3) and (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania or they are received after the end of deadline or filled in such manner that it is impossible to establish the true will of the shareholder regarding the individual issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius
+370 620 76076
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė
+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt


