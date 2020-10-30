SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.

Nevisense Go is a handheld and fully portable device the size of a large Pen. It combines the company's core Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) measurement technology with a new AI-based analysis platform embedded in the device. The result is a flexible platform that will be significantly easier to both collect data and develop applications on. It will also mean products that are easier for clinicians to use and to integrate into a clinic, and better acceptance by patients.

As previously communicated, the first Nevisense Go version is released for skin barrier assessment and is targeted at researchers and Industry Partners. One of the first sales of the product is to one of the largest global industrial players, and it is this type of customer that we are initially focused on. The first release is for research and does not include a clinical indication (i.e. is released as a non-medical device), but there is significant potential within the research market, and we believe it will lead to many new applications for the technology. From this base, SciBase will continue to develop the platform, add indications and work through the regulatory processes to deliver the next generation of new products.

`Nevisense Go represents an important milestone for SciBase. We have spent several years gaining acceptance for our methodology and we have developed a platform that builds on what we have learned but adds many advantages for our customers and broadens considerably the potential size of our market' says Simon Grant, CEO of SciBase `Today's release is the first step with our new platform and as we deliver clinical indications from next year, we expect this to drive revenue, especially when it comes to electrode sales. In the medium term we hope to expand the use of Nevisense Go into broad new areas and to broader customer groups - expending from specialists to GPs and even potentially to use in the home.'