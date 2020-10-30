 

Worldline welcomes Ingenico, creating a new world-class leader in payment services

Worldline welcomes Ingenico, creating a new world-class leader in payment services


By combining forces, Worldline gets one step closer to our vision of enabling sustainable and profitable economic growth for banks, merchants and the entire payments ecosystem

Bezons, 30 October 2020 – by combining forces with Ingenico, Worldline will become Europe’s new world-class leader in payment services and joins the league of international payment leaders. Worldline is committed to operating payment solutions that enable viable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. With its global footprint and its dedication to excellence, innovation and sustainability, Worldline is set to accelerate the development of the European payments industry, further shaping new ways of paying, living and doing business.

Merchants can expect solutions and services that support their growth agenda, and a wider range of digital payment capabilities for operational efficiencies and better customer engagement through: 

  • State-of-the-art integrated payment solutions
  • Advanced technology
  • Enhanced innovation capacities
  • Extended global footprint

Gilles Grapinet, Chairman and CEO of Worldline, said:

“This is a very exciting milestone for Worldline, specifically designed to decidedly reinforce the value proposition of our businesses. Having the scale and now global capabilities, we have reshaped our group entirely in order to support, now more than ever, our clients, merchants and banks in particular, enabling them to rely on state-of-the-art electronic payment services to accelerate their own growth as well as their digital transformation strategy. In doing so, we are more than ever committed to contributing to the sustainable growth of the societies we operate in, while remaining at the highest possible level of social and environmental responsibility. Despite the difficult times we are all facing at the moment, I have never been this confident in the group’s potential and future and in its 20,000 employees.”


The new Worldline in a nutshell

  • Worldline is the largest European player in payment services and the fourth largest player worldwide, with pro forma revenues of €5.3 billion in 2019.
  • Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are located.
  • With 20,000 employees and powered by the brightest talents in the payments industry, Worldline is shaping new ways of paying, living and doing business.
  • With a physical presence in over 50 countries, Worldline is the only European player with an international footprint to rival international payments peers based in the US, providing the full payment ecosystem, from POS acceptance to merchant acquisition. The newly expanded Worldline now has broad access to the US market, greater exposure to merchants in Latin America and Asia-Pacific and the potential for faster expansion in countries with a lower card penetration.
  • Worldline offers best-in-class payment services, ranging from online payments, omnichannel solutions and a broad portfolio of payment terminals to issuing & acquiring and digital banking to one million merchants and 1,200 banks and financial institutions, fostering their business growth with deep operational expertise and economies of scale.

A unique value proposition for customers

