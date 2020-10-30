“It is a fantastically sustainable business model. We are transforming yesterday’s waste into high value health nutritional ingredients for people and pets. In the future, through R&D, the compounds of our products will form the basis of new medical therapies. Thus, sustainability and efficient use of marine resources are at the heart of everything we do,” Roger Hofseth, CEO of Hofseth BioCare says.

During Q3 2020, Hofseth BioCare continued to develop along its strategic path of extracting high value nutrition and medical products from low value waste from salmon production, and invested significantly in clinical and pre-clinical studies to explore the health benefits of the products.

Hofseth BioCare has worked intensively in expanding the production capacity, adding an integrated spray drying unit and adding R&D laboratories at the main hydrolysis plant, which resulted in unavoidable temporary disruption to production and hence lower volumes and revenues in the quarter.

Operating revenues in Q3 2020 were of NOK 7.6 million, compared to NOK 29.2 million in Q2 2019, when the production was fully operational. Operating profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter was negative NOK 23.2 million (7.6 million), was also affected by continued higher than expected investments in successful R&D projects and optimisation of production processes.

“Q3 has been an eventful one for Hofseth BioCare. We have strengthened the distribution of our products in Asia and Europe through partnerships and acquisitions and we have worked hard to expand and improve the production capacity at our hydrolysis plant in Midsund. This will be important for the future growth of HBC and the future partnership with Nestle owned, Garden of Life.,” Roger Hofseth, says.

“At the same time, we have taken additional steps in terms of medical R&D. We continue to gain scientific support for the positive health effects of our products, and we will continue to invest significant amounts in research. During the third quarter we strengthened our scientific research team in Norway with the recruitment of Dr. Erland Hermansen, who has taken the position as Medical Director for Clinical Development,”

After the end of Q3, Hofseth BioCare received approval from Health Canada for Qualified Health Claims for our Salmon Protein Hydrolysate, ProGo and CollaGo. Hofseth BioCare also now has similar Health Claims for its Salmon Protein Hydrolysate as “Bioactive Peptides” for OTC use in the US market.