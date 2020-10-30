 

DGAP-News PSI with Stable New Orders and Sales Also in Third Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.10.2020, 09:01  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-News: PSI Software AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
PSI with Stable New Orders and Sales Also in Third Quarter

30.10.2020 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PSI with Stable New Orders and Sales Also in Third Quarter
- Sales just about at level of previous year at 158.1 million euros
- EBIT, at 8.9 million euros, remains in the range of the guidance
- Operating cash flow improves by 11.4 million to 13.2 million euros

KPI (TEUR) 1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2020 1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2020 Change
Sales 158,139 159,718 -1.0 %
EBIT 8,874 10,479 -15.3 %
Group net income 5,961 7,147 -16.6 %
Earnings per share (EUR) 0.38 0.46 -17.4 %
 

Berlin, 30 October 2020 - Despite the effects of the corona crisis, the PSI Group has, with 178 million euros, almost reached in the first nine months of 2020 the record new orders of the same period in the previous year (30 September 2019: 182 million euros). The order book volume on 30 September 2020 was, at 159 million euros, slightly above the previous year's value (30 September 2019: 156 million euros). Group sales of 158.1 million euros also almost matched the previous year's figure (30 September 2019: 159.7 million euros) and, as in the first half of the year, was greatly influenced by the energy business. The EBIT of 8.9 million euros was 15.3% below the previous year's figure (30 September 2019: 10.5 million euros) and thus above the guidance from March 2020 (reduction of 20%). This includes negative currency effects and risk provisions, including for personnel matters and payment risks. Group net income decreased to 6.0 million euros (30 September 2019: 7.1 million euros).

Seite 1 von 4
PSI AG Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PSI News
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe im 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj contemplating conversion into SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Zur Weiterentwicklung feuerhemmender Beschichtungen wird FGR mit TPR2 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: paragon erzielt stärkstes Automotive-Quartal der Unternehmensgeschichte
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: PSI auch im dritten Quartal mit stabilem Auftragseingang und Umsatz (deutsch)
09:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: PSI auch im dritten Quartal mit stabilem Auftragseingang und Umsatz
23.10.20
KAN setzt auf APS, MES und SCADA basierend auf der PSIasm-Plattform
20.10.20
Tech-Experte Söllner: "Vorsicht, 1.000 Prozent" - Neue Nel, Plug Power, Nvidia, Solar, PSI, HelloFresh
16.10.20
PSI: Zukauf in der Schweiz
16.10.20
DGAP-News: PSI übernimmt den Schweizer Netzplanungssoftware-Spezialisten NEPLAN AG (deutsch)
16.10.20
DGAP-News: PSI übernimmt den Schweizer Netzplanungssoftware-Spezialisten NEPLAN AG
16.10.20
DGAP-News: PSI Acquires the Swiss Network Planning Software Specialist NEPLAN AG
15.10.20
PSI software to be deployed at Poland's largest tram depot of Tramwaje Warszawskie
15.10.20
PSI-Software wird zukünftig im größten polnischen Straßenbahndepot bei Tramwaje Warszawskie eingesetzt

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.10.20
9.210
PSI News