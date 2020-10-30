PSI with Stable New Orders and Sales Also in Third Quarter - Sales just about at level of previous year at 158.1 million euros - EBIT, at 8.9 million euros, remains in the range of the guidance - Operating cash flow improves by 11.4 million to 13.2 million euros

KPI (TEUR) 1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2020 1 Jan. - 30 Sept. 2020 Change Sales 158,139 159,718 -1.0 % EBIT 8,874 10,479 -15.3 % Group net income 5,961 7,147 -16.6 % Earnings per share (EUR) 0.38 0.46 -17.4 %

Berlin, 30 October 2020 - Despite the effects of the corona crisis, the PSI Group has, with 178 million euros, almost reached in the first nine months of 2020 the record new orders of the same period in the previous year (30 September 2019: 182 million euros). The order book volume on 30 September 2020 was, at 159 million euros, slightly above the previous year's value (30 September 2019: 156 million euros). Group sales of 158.1 million euros also almost matched the previous year's figure (30 September 2019: 159.7 million euros) and, as in the first half of the year, was greatly influenced by the energy business. The EBIT of 8.9 million euros was 15.3% below the previous year's figure (30 September 2019: 10.5 million euros) and thus above the guidance from March 2020 (reduction of 20%). This includes negative currency effects and risk provisions, including for personnel matters and payment risks. Group net income decreased to 6.0 million euros (30 September 2019: 7.1 million euros).