Islandsbanki hf. Upcoming covered bond auction 3 November
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 30.10.2020, 09:20 | 41 | 0 |
Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Tuesday 3 November 2020.
The series ISLA CB 23, ISLA CB 27 and ISLA CBI 28 will be offered to investors.
The series are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 November 2020.
The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 3 November 2020.
For further information contact Investor Relations, ir@islandsbanki.is.
