MBH ADDS FURTHER WEIGHT TO ITS CONSTRUCTION VERTICAL WITH ACQUISITION OF AUSTRALIAN FIRM COBUL CONSTRUCTIONS



London, 30 October 2020, MBH Corporation plc (MBH), a diversified investment holding company, continues their acquisition drive with their ninth acquisition of 2020, and their first in Australia. The acquisition of Cobul Constructions boosts MBH's already considerable construction vertical as well as expanding their geographical reach and further growing the pro-forma revenues of the MBH group companies to GBP 98m for the financial year 2020.



MBH's portfolio is growing yet further with the 100% acquisition of leading specialist commercial builder, Cobul Constructions. Cobul Constructions primarily partners with the Australian Government and private sectors and has grown to become an industry leader in Australia with an impressive client list, that includes National Government, National Library of Australia and the Canberra Theater Centre. With this acquisition, Cobul Constructions becomes the sixth company within MBH's growing construction vertical.



Over the past few years, Cobul Constructions has boasted an average yearly turnover of approximately AUD11.6m and in the 12 months to 30 September 2020, its unaudited EBIT was AUD2.7m. With this latest acquisition the pro-forma revenues of MBH grow to GBP98m in the financial year 2020. The estimated earnings per share growth as a result of this acquisition is approximately 18%.



Cobul Construction is the latest example of MBH's agglomeration strategy as another stable business having been established nearly 20 years ago in Canberra, where the majority of its business is still based. The company is well recognised for its work on highly complex construction projects as well as the exacting quality of their finished product. As such they are highly sought after and despite the inevitable impact of Covid-19 on their sector have already secured projects worth AUD9.6m for 2021.

