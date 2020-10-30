DGAP-Adhoc MBH ACQUIRES AUSTRALIAN COBUL CONSTRUCTIONS FOR ITS CONSTRUCTION VERTICAL
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Investment
MBH ACQUIRES AUSTRALIAN COBUL CONSTRUCTIONS FOR ITS CONSTRUCTION VERTICAL
- 5-year maturity with principal payable at maturity; and
- 5% coupon rate per annum payable semi-annually
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953
Kirchhoff Consult AG, Anika Heske, anika.heske@kirchhoff.de, +49 (0)40 609186 39
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
C&B Pty Ltd trades as Cobul Constructions ('Cobul').The company was established in 2001 in Australia. They are primarily based in Canberra, ACT.
Cobul specialises in commercial building projects for the government and private sectors. The company has grown to become an industry leader, known for their ability in complex construction projects and for their meticulous attitude to final quality and finish of the projects. Their client mix is centred around government contracts and their key services are project management, Construction Management, Lump Sum Contracting, Fits outs and refurbishment.
https://www.cobulconstructions.com.au
About MBH
MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium bfd across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
www.mbhcorporation.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|fo@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|WKN:
|A2JDGJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1144198
