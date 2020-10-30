Sydbank A/S to acquire Alm. Brand Bank A/S – terms of acquisition have been met
|
|30 October 2020
Sydbank A/S to acquire Alm. Brand Bank A/S – terms of acquisition have been met
We refer to Sydbank’s Company Announcement No 22 dated 1 October 2020 and can inform you that the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority have approved the acquisition by Sydbank A/S of Alm. Brand Bank A/S.
It is expected that the transaction will be implemented as soon as possible and no later than by the end of November 2020.
