Approval of Sydbank A/S’ acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S
30 October 2020
Announcement no. 41/2020
Approval of Sydbank A/S’ acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S
With reference to company announcement no. 40/2020 of 1 October 2020, Alm. Brand A/S hereby informs that Sydbank A/S’ acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S is approved by both the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority.
The transaction is expected to be completed as soon as possible and no later than end of November 2020.
Attachment
