With reference to company announcement no. 40/2020 of 1 October 2020, Alm. Brand A/S hereby informs that Sydbank A/S’ acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S is approved by both the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Approval of Sydbank A/S’ acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank A/S

The transaction is expected to be completed as soon as possible and no later than end of November 2020.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

First Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Investor Relations Officer

Lars Holm Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2510 4717 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002



Press:

Head of Media Relations

Maria Lindeberg

Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

Attachment