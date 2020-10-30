U.K. Enterprises Seek Cyber Security Providers to Help with New Regulations

ISG Provider Lens report finds companies in the U.K. looking to providers to help with both U.K. and E.U. rules

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in the U.K. are looking to cyber security providers to help them comply with European Union and local regulations, and protect data as employees work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for the U.K. finds enterprises in the country counting on cyber security providers to help them comply with U.K. privacy and cyber security rules passed as the country separates from the European Union. At the same time, U.K. companies must continue to comply with E.U. data privacy regulations because of the country’s economic connections to continental Europe.