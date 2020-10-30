 

U.K. Enterprises Seek Cyber Security Providers to Help with New Regulations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 10:00  |  76   |   |   

ISG Provider Lens report finds companies in the U.K. looking to providers to help with both U.K. and E.U. rules

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in the U.K. are looking to cyber security providers to help them comply with European Union and local regulations, and protect data as employees work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens Cyber Security – Solutions & Services Report for the U.K. finds enterprises in the country counting on cyber security providers to help them comply with U.K. privacy and cyber security rules passed as the country separates from the European Union. At the same time, U.K. companies must continue to comply with E.U. data privacy regulations because of the country’s economic connections to continental Europe.

U.K. enterprises are prioritizing cyber security as most business processes have gone digital, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Cyberattacks on enterprise infrastructures are becoming more frequent and more sophisticated,” he said. “New regulations and risk management frameworks are forcing enterprises to become more proactive with their security rather than relying on preventive controls.”

In addition to new regulations, U.K. enterprises are focused on protecting data as many employees continue to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the report says. U.K. enterprises are exploring work-from-home security practices, including screen locking, access protection, hard drive encryption, and the ability to wipe sensitive data and applications on devices.

The report finds many identity and access management (IAM) services moving to the cloud, although many U.K. companies still use in-house software solutions. A rapid rise in external cyberattacks and internal threats is increasing the need for reliable and user-friendly IAM. Multi-factor authentication is effectively required by the E.U.’s GDPR, driving the adoption of IAM in the U.K.

The data loss prevention (DLP) market, meanwhile, is undergoing rapid change, the report says. With large potential fines from the GDPR, DPL has become an important security control in the U.K. Many DLP providers continue to offer on-premises solutions, but they are also providing separate solutions for applications and services in the cloud.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Reports Q3 2020 Financial & Operating Results
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Sorrento Announces That Intranasal Administration of COVI-AMG Neutralizing Antibody Prevented ...
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Identiv Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Results
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Daily Intensive’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Arbutus to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
DMG’s subsidiary Blockseer Launches Bitcoin Mining Pool Focused on Good Governance, Auditability ...
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
U.S. Enterprises Look to Cyber Security Providers for Help with New Regulations
29.10.20
ISG Index: Managed Services Hits 14-Year Low in Asia Pacific
28.10.20
ISG to Publish Study on Providers of Procurement Outsourcing Services and Software Tools
27.10.20
Brazilian Enterprises Want Contact Centers Offering Chat Bots, AI
26.10.20
Are Your Sourcing Costs Market Competitive?
23.10.20
New ISG ‘Bots and Beyond’ Podcasts Explore Reality, Hype of Automation Technology
22.10.20
ISG to Publish Study on Salesforce Ecosystem
22.10.20
ISG Awarded Place on UK Government’s G-Cloud 12 Framework
21.10.20
ISG Index: Outsourcing-Markt in der EMEA-Region wächst in Q3 durch IT-Outsourcing (ITO)
21.10.20
ISG Index: EMEA Sourcing Market Powered by ITO in Q3