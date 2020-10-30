 

TOWARDS NEW DIMENSIONS! Worldwide Live Broadcast by Sedus

DOGERN, Germany, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the motto "NEW DIMENSIONS", Sedus invited international experts to a worldwide live broadcast on 29 October 2020.

 

Dynamic workshop with se:lab, Photo: Sedus Stoll AG

 

The three key notes and the Sedus Product News 2020 are now online on the Sedus website at www.sedus.com.

As of now, all Sedus showrooms offer the opportunity to experience and test the innovative product ideas. Customised appointments can be made with the Sedus specialists in Germany, other parts of Europe and Dubai.

The working environment is undergoing a constant change, which the current circumstances have accelerated considerably. Today, office work can take place anywhere. Even internationally staffed and networked teams are collaborating more easily, efficiently, creatively and faster. And with more satisfying results.

Rigid office structures are being replaced by new workplace concepts. The office is becoming a place of agile teamwork, an inspiring meeting place, a creative hotspot and a forum for knowledge exchange. In every sector, in every company and in every location, slumbering talents are awakened and previously unknown potentials released, opening up truly new dimensions.

The office is becoming a social hub, a place to meet and a space where people join to create great things together. The new concepts and product solutions are designed to meet these changes and new requirements. They are the result of user observations, research work and user tests with the aim of implementing this new dimension of the work space.

Agile working with se:lab, Photo: Sedus Stoll AG

 

