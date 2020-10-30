 

EANS-News Palfinger AG / PALFINGER results for Q1-Q3/2020: Stability despite difficult circumstances

Quarterly Report

Bergheim -

* Group revenue despite COVID-19 at EUR 1,102.4 million
* EBIT in Q3 at a good level of EUR 31.8 million,
EBIT of EUR 70.6 million for the first three quarters
* Net financial debt (NFD) at lowest level since Q1/2016
* Annual revenue targeted for 2020 to exceed EUR 1.5 billion,
EBIT target of EUR 100 million


______________________________________________________________________________
|in_EUR_millions___|_________Q1-Q3/2019|_________Q1-Q3/2020|__________________%|
|Revenue___________|____________1,300.6|____________1,102.4|_____________-15.2%|
|EBITDA____________|______________175.1|______________140.3|_____________-19.9%|
|EBITDA_margin_in_%|______________13.5%|______________12.7%|__________________-|
|EBIT______________|______________119.3|_______________70.6|_____________-40.8%|
|EBIT_margin_in_%__|_______________9.2%|_______________6.4%|__________________-|
|Consolidated net | 63.6| 31.8| -50.0%|
|result____________|___________________|___________________|___________________|
|Employees_________|_____________11_055|_____________10_841|__________________-|


Following a massive slump in the global economy during the first half of 2020,
recovery in the 3rd quarter had a positive effect on PALFINGER AG's revenue and
earnings development. Especially in Europe, Russia, China and Latin America, in
the 3rd quarter, markets stabilized and contributed to solid profitability.
Order levels are currently nearly at the same level as at the end of 2019 and
look promising into the coming year.

"PALFINGER has handled the first phase of the crisis well and has demonstrated a
high degree of stability. In this regard, I want to particularly acknowledge the
achievements of our employees. Furthermore, we are pushing ahead the
transformation process to continue our path of success in this changing market
environment," emphasizes PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser.
The measures taken to optimize liquidity, initiated back in March, are having a
positive effect: net financial debt (NFD) has reached EUR 459.0 million, the
lowest level since Q1/2016, liquidity reserves were significantly increased and
inventories as well as receivables optimized. Free cash flow increased from EUR
56.1 million in the comparable period to EUR 96.3 million.
