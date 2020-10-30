--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Quarterly ReportBergheim -* Group revenue despite COVID-19 at EUR 1,102.4 million* EBIT in Q3 at a good level of EUR 31.8 million,EBIT of EUR 70.6 million for the first three quarters* Net financial debt (NFD) at lowest level since Q1/2016* Annual revenue targeted for 2020 to exceed EUR 1.5 billion,EBIT target of EUR 100 million______________________________________________________________________________|in_EUR_millions___|_________Q1-Q3/2019|_________Q1-Q3/2020|__________________%||Revenue___________|____________1,300.6|____________1,102.4|_____________-15.2%||EBITDA____________|______________175.1|______________140.3|_____________-19.9%||EBITDA_margin_in_%|______________13.5%|______________12.7%|__________________-||EBIT______________|______________119.3|_______________70.6|_____________-40.8%||EBIT_margin_in_%__|_______________9.2%|_______________6.4%|__________________-||Consolidated net | 63.6| 31.8| -50.0%||result____________|___________________|___________________|___________________||Employees_________|_____________11_055|_____________10_841|__________________-|Following a massive slump in the global economy during the first half of 2020,recovery in the 3rd quarter had a positive effect on PALFINGER AG's revenue andearnings development. Especially in Europe, Russia, China and Latin America, inthe 3rd quarter, markets stabilized and contributed to solid profitability.Order levels are currently nearly at the same level as at the end of 2019 andlook promising into the coming year."PALFINGER has handled the first phase of the crisis well and has demonstrated ahigh degree of stability. In this regard, I want to particularly acknowledge theachievements of our employees. Furthermore, we are pushing ahead thetransformation process to continue our path of success in this changing marketenvironment," emphasizes PALFINGER CEO Andreas Klauser.The measures taken to optimize liquidity, initiated back in March, are having apositive effect: net financial debt (NFD) has reached EUR 459.0 million, thelowest level since Q1/2016, liquidity reserves were significantly increased andinventories as well as receivables optimized. Free cash flow increased from EUR56.1 million in the comparable period to EUR 96.3 million.