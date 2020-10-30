 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.10.2020 / 10:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: M2 Venture GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Mittnik
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rubean AG

b) LEI
391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005120802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 130000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.rubean.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63341  30.10.2020 

