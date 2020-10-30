 

DSCUP Enjoy Great Potential for Innovation Cooperation in China

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th annual Dongsheng Cup International Entrepreneurship Competition will be held in Beijing, China on December 10 (Beijing time), 2020. The online DACH pitch will be hold on November 12 (Beijing time).

Since the official launch of the competition in 2013, the competition has attracted 7,060 projects in the past seven years, including 1,765 overseas projects and more than 500 incubation projects, DSCUP provides a high-quality and broad "entrepreneurship +" platform for the global entrepreneurs.

As the host of DSCUP, Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science Park gathers innovation and entrepreneurship resources from around the world. Dongsheng Science Park is committed to building an international innovation and entrepreneurship gathering place by using the whole chain and accompanying services to help realize the marketization of entrepreneurial projects. The competition involves scientific and technological innovation fields such as life science, digital economy, new energy / new materials, etc. Besides Chinese competitors, we also have high-quality projects from Canada, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Russia, Ghana, Switzerland, Germany, UK, Israel, etc.

As the regional organizer of DSCUP, Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing) Technology Co., LTD, is a one-stop international tech innovation platform. DSHT gathers well-known capital, excellent international talents, and tech service resources together, and help international projects soft-landing in China. Services include: fundraising; human resources services; marketing and sales channels;  policy, certificate, license, and visa consulting services; capital connection and B2B matchmaking services.

As the organizer of the 8th annual DSCUP International Entrepreneurship Competition in Israel, we welcome all international entrepreneurs who are interested in the Chinese market.

For business cooperation, please contact us: zhangjing@cn-inno.com and dan@cn-inno.com
Competition Registration: http://compassunited.sv.mikecrm.com/oKlX7ZM



