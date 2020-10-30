 

DGAP-News Logwin AG: Quarterly statement - Logwin with pleasing earnings development in the third quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.10.2020, 11:03  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Logwin AG: Quarterly statement - Logwin with pleasing earnings development in the third quarter

30.10.2020 / 11:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overall economic condition

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Following a significant decline in the global economy as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, a noticeable global recovery has been starting in the second quarter. However, in most economies, economic activity is still below the pre-crisis level. Leading economic research institutes expect a noticeable decline in global production for the year 2020 followed by a significant increase in 2021. The forecasts are based on certain assumptions about the further development of the infection events of the Covid 19 pandemic and its economic consequences. They are therefore subject to a very high degree of uncertainty, especially in view of the fact that the number of infections is rising again significantly.

In the reporting period, the logistics markets relevant to Logwin have been negatively impacted by the impairment of economic activity in many parts of the world, global trade and, in particular, the effects of the measures to combat the Covid 19 pandemic, especially on the stationary retail business.

Net assets, financial situation and earnings position

Revenues In the first nine months of 2020 the revenues of the Logwin Group decreased by 3.4 % to EUR 822.9 million (2019: EUR 851.5 million). Despite lower volumes in ocean and air freight, the Air + Ocean business segment achieved an increase in sales from EUR 560.7 million to EUR 574.4 million mainly due to significantly higher freight rates. At EUR 248.4 million, net sales of the business segment Solutions business segment were below the previous year's figure of EUR 290.8 million, mainly due to the effects of the Corona pandemic on national network activities in Germany and effects from certain site sales and closures.

Seite 1 von 4
Logwin Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe im 1. Quartal 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj contemplating conversion into SE
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart decided to resign from his mandate as CEO at Continental prior ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG Publishes Financial Results for the First Half of 2020 and Operative Highlights
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Billigkeitsantrag der Gesellschaft hinsichtlich der ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Zur Weiterentwicklung feuerhemmender Beschichtungen wird FGR mit TPR2 ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt Finanzergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2020 und operative Highlights bekannt
DGAP-News: paragon erzielt stärkstes Automotive-Quartal der Unternehmensgeschichte
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Quartalsmitteilung - Logwin mit erfreulicher Ergebnisentwicklung im dritten Quartal (deutsch)
11:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Logwin AG: Quartalsmitteilung - Logwin mit erfreulicher Ergebnisentwicklung im dritten Quartal
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin mit Prognoseanpassung nach stabiler Geschäftsentwicklung 2020 (deutsch)
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin with change in forecast after solid development in 2020
26.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Logwin mit Prognoseanpassung nach stabiler Geschäftsentwicklung 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.09.20
4.278
Logwin - zukünftig mit logarithmischen Kursgewinnen...