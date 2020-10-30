 

Organigram CEO Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Greg Engel, has accepted a position on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada's largest and most recognized business association in the country, which speaks with one unified voice on behalf of nearly a quarter million businesses. Since 1925, the Chamber has connected businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all regions of the country to advocate for public policies that will foster a strong, competitive economic environment that benefits businesses, communities and families across Canada.

The role of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is to provide oversight for the business of the Canadian Chamber and advise on its financial transactions. The board of directors is also responsible for the implementation, interpretation and promotion of policies approved by the organization’s membership. Mr. Engel will serve on the Member Relations & Services Committee.

“The appointment of Mr. Engel to the board of directors recognizes the increasing importance of the regulated cannabis industry to Canada’s economy, which is creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians across the entire country,” said Ryan Greer, Senior Policy Director and Co-Chair, National Cannabis Working Group of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“I am proud to join the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors,” said Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “I look forward to advocating not only on behalf of the Canadian cannabis industry but also on behalf of each Canadian business that contributes every day to our country’s economic and social landscape. I am pleased to work alongside others who share a commitment to thriving businesses and communities.”

For more information about the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.chamber.ca.

For more information about Organigram, please visit www.orgranigram.ca.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. 

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics and Trailblazer. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

