 

Fastly Announces Update to Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 11:00  |  36   |   |   

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) today updated its shareholder letter issued on October 28, 2020. The prior shareholder letter stated that Fastly’s acquisition of Signal Sciences would contribute approximately $8 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents the deferred revenue that Signal Sciences expected to recognize in the fourth quarter, but does not reflect purchase price accounting adjustments from the acquisition. These adjustments could materially reduce the amount of Signal Sciences’ deferred revenue that will be recognized in the fourth quarter.

This updated shareholder letter can be found on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Vimeo, Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance and the impact of purchase price accounting with respect to our acquisition of Signal Sciences. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

Fastly Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Fastly - ein CDN Player
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
ZSAN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Zosano Pharma Corporation
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Total Maintains the Third 2020 Interim Dividend At €0.66/share
Kraft Heinz Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:26 Uhr
Top-Technologieaktien für November
29.10.20
Fastly steigert die Innovationskraft von Entwicklern in der Compute@Edge-Umgebung durch umfangreiche Tools, Skalierbarkeit und Performance
28.10.20
Fastly Ignites Developer Innovation On Compute@Edge with Extensive Tooling, Scalability, and Performance
28.10.20
Fastly Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Fastly: 3 Gründe, warum du im Dip zuschlagen solltest
26.10.20
Vervielfacher-Potenzial? Das ist nur 1 Grund, warum ich bei der Fastly-Aktie nachgekauft habe!
23.10.20
FSLY Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Fastly, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2020
23.10.20
Dow Jones, Intel, Gilead Sciences, Fastly, Baidu, Peloton, Nautilus, Netflix - US-Markt
22.10.20
Fastly Enhances Live Streaming and Video-On-Demand Portfolio As Organizations Power Remote Digital Experiences
21.10.20
Signal Sciences Recognized as a Visionary for Second Consecutive Year in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
22
Fastly - ein CDN Player
14.10.20
3
Fastly kooperiert jetzt stärker mit Google: Wird das Wachstum jetzt stark beschleunigt?