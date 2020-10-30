REPEAT - Early Response To Amazon Web Services And Loop Insights Showcase Of Loop Venue Tracing Solution To Global Audience Indicates Great Success; Loop Obtains DTC Eligibility for Its Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce that early response from its interactive webinar with Amazon Web Services to showcase the Company's Venue Tracing Solution to a global audience on October 29th is indicating great success.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Principal Solutions Architect Mike Apted and Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson co-hosted the event to provide invitees with a first hand and interactive experience of Loop's End-To-End Venue Tracing Platform.

The webinar was an open invitation to AWS and Loop partners from around the world from industries including but not limited to:

Airlines

Venue Owners

Sports & Entertainment Enterprises

Professional Sports Teams

Telecom

Government

The webinar achieved its maximum attendance of 1,000 viewers, with more than 88% of viewers remaining engaged through to the end of the final Q&A segment.

THE RESPONSE – OVERWHELMING DIRECT INQUIRIES SPANNING THE WORLD

The presentation ended at approximately 1:15 PM EST, and by 8:00 PM EST Loop had received over 100 direct inquiries from enterprise-level attendees spanning many different industries and countries. Loop Insights anticipates many more direct inquiries to be received in the coming days.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "We knew going into the webinar that interest in our Contactless Platform and Solutions was very high given the high-level nature of clients we had already announced leading up to it. These attendees, many of whom represent household name entities, were looking to us for solutions that can protect people, instill confidence in their customers and get their enterprises moving once again. Nonetheless, the response to the demonstration of our Contactless Venue Tracing Platform was simply incredible and even surpassed our expectations. We are optimistic that Loop Insights is establishing an identity as a global force in the contactless space and believe the responses will lead to significant business for Loop. We can't thank Amazon Web Services enough for their continued support and partnership."