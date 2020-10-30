Bioplastics successfully meet all EU safety standards

Berlin (ots) - Products made from bio-based plastics must undergo the same

testing procedures as conventional plastic products to access the market of the

European Union (EU). Thereby a health risk for consumers is excluded. Plastics

intended to be certified as biodegradable or compostable require additional

tests. "Products made of bioplastics thus pass even more tests than conventional

plastic products," explains Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European

Bioplastics (EUBP).



Plastic products with food contact must comply with strict EU regulations. These

have to be met by bio-based and conventional plastics. The relevant Commission

Regulation, (EU) No. 10/2011, contains requirements for migration tests. A

migration limit indicates the maximum permitted quantity of an ingredient to

transit into food. The limit ensures that food contact material poses no health

risk to consumers. The composition of multi-component materials is also checked

and only those substances and materials listed in an EU overview as safe may be

used.







standard EN 13432 have to meet a fixed limit for heavy metals and other toxic

and hazardous substances. An ecotoxicity test is also mandatory in accordance

with the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) rules [1].

This test examines possible effects of industrial compost on plant growth and

its toxicological harmlessness to microorganisms. Agricultural mulch films

certified as biodegradable in soil according to EU standard EN 17033 must comply

with strict SVHC (substances of very high concern) guidelines. This ensures that

the films do not contain harmful substances. Besides a further test for

nitrification inhibition, EN 17033 certification also includes a procedure to

exclude negative effects on soil organisms. An upcoming EU standard for the home

composting of carrier bags (prEN 17427) will summarize all test procedures once

again. "Products made of bioplastics thus undergo even more test procedures than

conventional plastic products," summarizes von Pogrell.



"The claim that products made from bio-based plastics contain harmful chemicals

is untenable because of the numerous tests that are required", criticizes von

Pogrell, referring to a study recently published by the University of Frankfurt.

The methodology of the study, in which bioplastics products were subjected to

migration testing, seems highly questionable as it differs significantly from

the methodology of EU testing procedures. "Besides, the test result of the study

does not represent a specific characteristic of bioplastics. On the contrary,

the different methodology leads to the same result when testing conventional

plastic products," explains von Pogrell.



European Bioplastics:



European Bioplastics represents the interests of the European bioplastics

industry. Its members include companies from the entire value chain. The members

produce, process and distribute plastics that are made from renewable raw

materials, are biodegradable or combine both properties. Further information can

be found at: http://www.european-bioplastics.org .



[1] OECD test 208.



Contact:



Oliver Buchholz, Communications Manager, European Bioplastics, Marienstr.

19/20, 10117 Berlin,

Phone: +49 (0) 30 28482 353, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,

press@european-bioplastics.org



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/4748963

OTS: European Bioplastics





