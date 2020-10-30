Bioplastics successfully meet all EU safety standards
Berlin (ots) - Products made from bio-based plastics must undergo the same
testing procedures as conventional plastic products to access the market of the
European Union (EU). Thereby a health risk for consumers is excluded. Plastics
intended to be certified as biodegradable or compostable require additional
tests. "Products made of bioplastics thus pass even more tests than conventional
plastic products," explains Hasso von Pogrell, Managing Director of European
Bioplastics (EUBP).
Plastic products with food contact must comply with strict EU regulations. These
have to be met by bio-based and conventional plastics. The relevant Commission
Regulation, (EU) No. 10/2011, contains requirements for migration tests. A
migration limit indicates the maximum permitted quantity of an ingredient to
transit into food. The limit ensures that food contact material poses no health
risk to consumers. The composition of multi-component materials is also checked
and only those substances and materials listed in an EU overview as safe may be
used.
Biodegradable plastics certified for industrial composting according to EU
standard EN 13432 have to meet a fixed limit for heavy metals and other toxic
and hazardous substances. An ecotoxicity test is also mandatory in accordance
with the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) rules [1].
This test examines possible effects of industrial compost on plant growth and
its toxicological harmlessness to microorganisms. Agricultural mulch films
certified as biodegradable in soil according to EU standard EN 17033 must comply
with strict SVHC (substances of very high concern) guidelines. This ensures that
the films do not contain harmful substances. Besides a further test for
nitrification inhibition, EN 17033 certification also includes a procedure to
exclude negative effects on soil organisms. An upcoming EU standard for the home
composting of carrier bags (prEN 17427) will summarize all test procedures once
again. "Products made of bioplastics thus undergo even more test procedures than
conventional plastic products," summarizes von Pogrell.
"The claim that products made from bio-based plastics contain harmful chemicals
is untenable because of the numerous tests that are required", criticizes von
Pogrell, referring to a study recently published by the University of Frankfurt.
The methodology of the study, in which bioplastics products were subjected to
migration testing, seems highly questionable as it differs significantly from
the methodology of EU testing procedures. "Besides, the test result of the study
does not represent a specific characteristic of bioplastics. On the contrary,
the different methodology leads to the same result when testing conventional
plastic products," explains von Pogrell.
European Bioplastics:
European Bioplastics represents the interests of the European bioplastics
industry. Its members include companies from the entire value chain. The members
produce, process and distribute plastics that are made from renewable raw
materials, are biodegradable or combine both properties. Further information can
be found at: http://www.european-bioplastics.org .
[1] OECD test 208.
Contact:
Oliver Buchholz, Communications Manager, European Bioplastics, Marienstr.
19/20, 10117 Berlin,
Phone: +49 (0) 30 28482 353, Fax: +49 (0)30 284 82 359,
press@european-bioplastics.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/68147/4748963
OTS: European Bioplastics
