NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

   Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300




 

 

30 October 2020



Company Announcement number 83/2020

Opening of new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) financing FlexLån

Realkredit Danmark will open 12 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of traditional FlexLån and 4 new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the funding of FlexLån with government guarantee.

For further information on the characteristics of the bonds, please see appendix.

The final terms of the bonds will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.


The Executive Board


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief analyst, Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.

