HEXO Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

On April 7, 2020, the Company received notification from the NYSE that it was no longer in compliance with the NYSE Price Listing Standard as a result of the average closing ‎price of the Company’s common shares on the NYSE falling below US$1.00 for a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The Company believes curing the non-compliance with the NYSE Price Listing Standard and avoiding a delisting of the common shares from the NYSE is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, and the Consolidation is the most effective means of curing the non-compliance.

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced a proposed consolidation of its common shares on the basis of eight pre-consolidation shares for one post-consolidation share (8:1) (the “Consolidation”). The purpose of the Consolidation is to increase the Company's common share price to regain compliance with the US$1.00 minimum share price continued listing standard (the “NYSE Price Listing Standard”) of the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”).

The Consolidation will be effected by the filing of articles of amendment to the Company’s articles under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and is subject to shareholder approval by way of a special resolution. The Consolidation will be submitted to the Company’s shareholders for approval at an annual and ‎special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 11, 2020. The Consolidation is also subject to the approval of the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Assuming the receipt of all approvals required for the Consolidation, it is expected the Consolidation will be implemented soon after the shareholders meeting. The Company will announce further details with respect to the implementation of the Consolidation once all required approvals have been obtained.

The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares in connection with the Consolidation. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to such shareholder shall be rounded up or down to the nearest whole number of common shares. Fractional interests of 0.5 or greater will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of common shares and fractional interests of less than 0.5 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares.